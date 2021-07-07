UPDATED: Elsa spins spiral band into Roanoke, but widespread rain looking less intense overall as center pulls away

There is always a bit of hesitancy dealing with an incoming tropical system inland because there are curve balls sometimes. A swerve more west is not entirely out of the question, though looking less likely as models converge on a path closer to Raleigh and Richmond. Sometimes moisture from a tropical system can bank along an atmospheric boundary or even a geographic feature like the Blue Ridge, and a band of heavier rain can form west of the path, whereas most of the heavier rain is generally to the east. On the flip side, there is often an area of sinking air that dries out the atmosphere some distance to the west of a tropical system, and some of that could limit rainfall in part of our region, especially west of Roanoke.

The bottom line for Elsa: It is not expected to be a major factor for the Roanoke and New River valleys at this time, beyond perhaps a booster for fairly typical summer showers and storms, but worth keeping an eye on for any late shifts or developments that would spread heavier rain farther west. If you have travel plans to the east or south on Thursday, Elsa will most definitely be a factor with heavy rain and storms likely along your route.

The approaching cold front is not going to be the kind that sweeps in refreshing Canadian air, but rather one that partially moves through and either washes out or retreats north as a warm front. Hot and sticky weather, with scattered afternoon storms, is likely to continue through the weekend into next week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

