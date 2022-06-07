UPDATED: Power restored to Appalachian Power customers in Roanoke

UPDATE: Teresa Hall, Appalachian Power communications specialist, said in an email at about 4:15 p.m. that power had returned to all customers.

The utility reported on its outage map at 3 p.m. that 3,293 customers were experiencing outages in the area of Peters Creek Road and Cove Road.

The outage began at about 2 p.m. and was originally expected to be restored to customers by 7:30 p.m.

Hall said the cause of the outage remains undetermined.

Over 3,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service in the Roanoke Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The outage map reports the outage began at about 2 p.m. Power is expected to be restored to customers by 7:30 p.m.

The power company reported an additional 34 customers and a total of nine outage cases in the Roanoke area.

Teresa Hall, Appalachain Power communications specialist, said in an email at about 3:25 p.m. that a crew is on site “still working to determine the cause.”

