UPDATED: Woman with Alzheimer's missing from Rocky Mount found after 22 hours

ROCKY MOUNT — Twenty-two hours after a 55-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that she had been found and was safe.

The Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for Veronica Neil Jones at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. She had been seen at 4:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount, walking toward Mitchells Inc.

“She was possibly wearing jeans, a big blue coat and a yellow backpack,” the VSP alert said. “She also had an identification band on her wrist from a recent hospital visit.”

The alert said Jones’ disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety “as determined by the investigating agency,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office announced at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that Jones was missing. Twelve hours later, Sgt. Megan Huston, the sheriff's public information officer, said in an email that Jones’ location was still unknown.

“Search efforts are continuing both in the area that she was last seen as well as other areas that she was previously employed, visited, etc.,” Huston said. “She may or may not be in the same area that she was last seen. It’s a good possibility that someone may have given her a ride to another location.”

The state police alert said Jones’ middle name is Maxwell. Huston confirmed Wednesday morning that, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, her middle name is Neil.

“Her maiden name might be Maxwell,” Huston said.

Huston said in an email shortly before 2:30 Wednesday that Jones had been located and was safe.