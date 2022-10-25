Upscale apartments to be built on Salem's former Valleydale property

A proposed $50 million venture will turn the former Valleydale plant in Salem into 300 upscale upscale apartments and a variety of resort-style amenities, according to a city news release Tuesday.

The city announced the deal with Valleydale Catalyst LLC and its principals Ed Walker and Joe Thompson.

“We are extremely excited to formally approve this investment in our great city,” Salem Mayor Renee Turk said in the release.

“Each and every council member truly believes that this will be transformational for all of Salem," she said in the release.

The Valleydale property is a located on the corner of Indiana and Eighth streets less than a half mile from the Salem Civic Center, Kiwanis Field, and the Rotary Dog Park. Walker purchased it in 2017 and he has spent the better part of five years trying to find a suitable use or tenant for the building.

“We’ve worked through dozens of possibilities over the past five years originally hoping to use state and federal historic tax credits,” Walker said in the release. “Some were commercial and industrial prospects, but modern manufacturers and processors have very different needs and requirements these days. I knew it would be my most challenging project to date.”

The original facility was built in 1936. It employed thousands for decades until Valleydale closed in 2006.

“The haphazard nature of the multiple additions made it impossible to walk from one end of the building to the other in a straight line, so we understand why finding a new tenant has been such a challenge,” said Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro in the release. “It needs a lot of remediation from its prior use and let’s not forget that it sits in the flood plain.”

When Walker purchased the property five years ago, he said it would be a “tough puzzle” to figure out but promised that he would “be swinging for the fences," according to the release.

“I wish we could have preserved the building, but the historic tax credit oversight agency wouldn’t allow any new windows on any exterior sides,” he said in the release. “This new Valleydale project in its identity, architecture and public space decor will celebrate the history of the company and the generations that worked there. Plus, the silver lining is that this project is four times more valuable to the city than any other concept.”

Walker and Thompson will invest at least $50 million in the site, and they plan to build between 300 and 330 units spread out in three buildings with amenities that will include a pool and terrace area, club rooms, a gym, dog run, car and pet washing areas, large green spaces, garage, covered and surface parking, extensive landscaping, and many other features, according to the release.

Within the last week, both the Salem Economic Development Authority and the city council approved incentives for the project.

The three-tiered, $10 million incentive package will be funded primarily from revenue that is generated from the project, according to the release. It will include a tax rebate incentive grant, a site development grant, and other considerations from the city like neighborhood streetscaping and the enhancement of public utilities. The present real estate tax assessment of Valleydale is $1.27 million. That tax value figure is expected to rise to more than $40 million at the conclusion of construction, according to the release.

“This combination of incentives will provide the catalyst needed to enhance all of the East Bottom section of Salem,” said city Economic Development Authority Chairman Dave Robbins in the release. “The performance agreement also outlines good faith agreements to utilize local service providers and contractors during construction.”

“This agreement highlights the benefits of working with local developers who share short-term and long-term strategies that will benefit the community during construction and long after completion,” said city Economic Development Director Tommy Miller in the release.

Valley Catalyst LLC plans to begin demolition and site preparation in December, as soon as the architectural and engineering plans are completed. By the spring of 2023, construction should be underway with a tentative completion date set for 2025.