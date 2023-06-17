USA Cycling finished its Amateur Road National Championships Saturday in downtown Roanoke, culminating four days of races in Franklin County, Roanoke County and the Star City.

It is the second consecutive year the event has been held in the Roanoke Valley, thanks to a budding partnership with Virginia’s Blue Ridge, according to President Landon Howard.

“This race will be leaving for next year, but we are in discussions with USA Cycling … about the possibility of bringing some additional championship [races] starting next year,” Howard said.

VBR is one of the region’s largest outdoor tourism marketing organizations representing Roanoke, Botetourt and Franklin counties, along with Salem and Roanoke.

Howard said the organization aims to bring people to the region to visit its plentiful outdoor amenities, while also focusing a great deal on sports marketing.

“We actually got to know the USA Cycling people several years ago at one of the first trade shows we attended … And the key is just to continue pursuing them and letting them know we’re interested in their business.”

Howard said Roanoke was able to first host the race last year after USA Cycling found out it would not be able to use an Air Force base in Clay County, Florida, just months before the event was set to take place.

“The military base was running missions to Ukraine at the time, so the military told them they could no longer use that course,” he said. “They called us up in February and said, ‘Can you help us and host this in June of 2022?’ And we had been attempting to get them here anyway. So we said, ‘Absolutely, we’ll take it,’ and it worked out really well.”

VBR’s Director of Sales and Sports, John Oney, said last year’s races had about 400 riders, but that number jumped up to more than 600 this year.

The 2022 race had an economic impact of between $1.5 million and $1.75 million, according to Oney, who expected this year’s numbers to be higher.

The multi-locality event started Wednesday with races at Explore Park before heading the next two days to Rocky Mount, with the races culminating downtown Saturday on a nearly one-mile looped course beginning on Luck Avenue next to the Straight Street building.

More than two dozen races took place since Wednesday, with male and female riders ages 11-22 competing in different formats.

Greenville, South Carolina-based EF Education Onto had three riders win this week, including Peyton Burckel, who won the criterium men’s junior race 15-16 race.

Burckel, of Slidell, Louisiana, took the win after edging out two other racers in the leading pack that was 26 seconds ahead of the rest of the racers going into the last lap.

The team said it was awesome to come back to Roanoke and have so much success for the second year in a row.

“We sacrifice a lot. And it’s kind of just, it’s like, rewarding to see all your hard work and dedication pay off … Having it in the same city was good because we were familiar with the terrain and what the courses would be like,” Onto racer Enzo Hincapie said.

Hincapie, who took the 15-16 road national championship on Friday after winning last year in the 13-14 category, is the son of former Tour de France and Olympics racer George Hincapie.

The team said the national championships might be the biggest on their calendar, but the team still has months of racing ahead in locations including France and Belgium, as well as across the U.S.

Howard said he’s received many compliments about the area from not only USA Cycling, but from the racers and their families, too.

“They see this is a great mountain vacation destination, and they get to get out on their bikes and ride the Blue Ridge Parkway or they could do the Greenway and just be part of who we are … So you’ll see that they [the racers] have brought their parents and grandparents and whole families here for the entire week. And we received great reviews. People really have talked about how they’d love to live here and I think that’s cool,” Howard said.

Roanoke County Supervisor Phil North said the collaboration from neighboring localities is a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“These kinds of things put the Roanoke region on the map … So it’s got a huge economic impact,” he said. “Whenever you’re happy with it, it makes people want to come back to this area many times. Like you might even want to move here.”

For more information about this week’s races, including a link to results, go to visitroanokeva.com/usa-cycling.