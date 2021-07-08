USPS employee killed in Rockbridge County crash

A U.S. Postal Service employee died following a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash, which state police responded to at 11:38 a.m., occurred on Stillhouse Road, about a half-mile north of Tucker Lane.

Monica L. Staton of Buena Vista was operating her 1998 Jeep Cherokee as a USPS employee with mail on board when the northbound vehicle ran off the side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, state police said.

Staton, who was 45, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.