Utility shutoffs in Radford cause community concern

Radford’s handling of delinquent utility accounts is prompting debate among some residents on the city’s willingness to work with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Treasurer Janet Jones – an elected official who controls when delinquent accounts are sent disconnection notices – said she sent approximately 400 notices at the beginning of October that gave recipients two weeks to contact the office to make arrangements or their utilities would be disconnected. There are roughly 8,000 accounts in the city, and it’s not unusual to see twice as many disconnect notices in a month, according to Jones.
Jones said the city had honored the state’s moratorium on disconnecting accounts that ran out in early October, because she and city officials felt it was the right thing to do, although only private companies were mandated to follow that order from Governor Ralph Northam’s office. The city provides electricity to its resident through its dam and by buying the power from Appalachian Power.
She also noted that the vast majority of the accounts that received notices were between six and 13 months past due, exceeding the time when the pandemic ramped up in the U.S. in March.
“Of all of the notices we sent out, about 95 were disconnected and about 10 or 11 of those are still disconnected,” she said, noting that often times college students skip out on paying bills upon leaving Radford University.
Jones said the vast majority of the notices were sent to people who were not having pandemic hardships.
Tabatha Hall, however said that’s not the case for her. The mother of two said her utilities are still cut off, and she is having to use a generator for power and jugs of water to do dishes and flush the toilet, while also having to shower at her relative’s house. She said she has also sent her son to live with family until the matter is resolved.
Hall, 37, said she believes her bill is roughly $1,800 and has not been paid since June when she had to stop working in daycare and as a caregiver due to the virus, because she has an underlying breathing condition that puts her at a higher risk of complications if she caught the virus.
She also noted that she has been trying to work with the state’s unemployment office since June but has yet to receive any funds, leaving her with no income at the moment.
“It’s really hard right now,” an emotional Hall said Thursday afternoon. “I’ve had to choose between utilities or having a roof over our head. Having a place to live seemed like the smart decision. But now I’m on the verge of facing eviction as well.”
She said she’s never had much of an issue paying her bills on time before being out of work in June. Hall said it’s been difficult to use available community services in the area to help those in need, which Mayor David Horton said she should look into, according to an email exchange between the two.
Horton said he wishes no one would have their utilities turned off at a time like this.
“I am looking at all avenues on how to help people not get disconnected going forward,” he said Thursday. “The treasurer controls these things as an elected official, so we have to work together to find something that hopefully works for everyone.”
Horton said in order for the city to enact its own moratorium, it would likely need to be done through an emergency ordinance, which requires the approval of four of five council members.
The council recently voted to waive the $25 reconnection fee and the $200 deposit that is usually required once an account has been disconnected in an effort to help.
Jones said the decision to send out the notices was not taken lightly and was done so in consultation with other department heads, including City Manager David Ridpath. She said the outstanding balance from the 95 disconnected accounts was nearly $100,000.
“These are my neighbor and fellow Radford citizens,” she said. “We try to work with people the best we can when they call us before the disconnection date. After that it is out of our hands due to a city ordinance that requires payment before services can be reconnected.
“And at the end of the day, I was elected to do a job and I have a responsibility to the voters to do it.”
However, Jones did say it has been common practice to not cut off accounts during the winter months, noting that’s how some of the accounts were so far behind in the first place.
“We went right from winter into the pandemic,” she said.
Ridpath said the city is looking at how it could possibly use CARES Act funds it has already received from the state to help with outstanding utility bills, but it has not yet heard back whether that is allowed. He also said the governor announced earlier this week that the state is allocating $60 million in additional funds to help localities with utility relief. How to apply for that funding has not yet been released, according to Ridpath.
Jones and other city officials also pointed out ways fellow residents could help by contributing to the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, which allows customers to donate funds while paying their bill and that is put in a fund that the local social services office uses to help those who need it.
Hall said that while Horton was quick to get back to her, she feels she has been somewhat left behind and forgotten about.
“I already have issues with anxiety and this just makes it worse,” she said. “It just feels like there’s no hope sometimes.”
