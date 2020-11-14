Utility shutoffs in Radford cause community concern

Jones said the vast majority of the notices were sent to people who were not having pandemic hardships.

Tabatha Hall, however said that’s not the case for her. The mother of two said her utilities are still cut off, and she is having to use a generator for power and jugs of water to do dishes and flush the toilet, while also having to shower at her relative’s house. She said she has also sent her son to live with family until the matter is resolved.

Hall, 37, said she believes her bill is roughly $1,800 and has not been paid since June when she had to stop working in daycare and as a caregiver due to the virus, because she has an underlying breathing condition that puts her at a higher risk of complications if she caught the virus.

She also noted that she has been trying to work with the state’s unemployment office since June but has yet to receive any funds, leaving her with no income at the moment.

“It’s really hard right now,” an emotional Hall said Thursday afternoon. “I’ve had to choose between utilities or having a roof over our head. Having a place to live seemed like the smart decision. But now I’m on the verge of facing eviction as well.”