UVa announces 7 football players and assistant coach test positive for COVID-19
Less than two hours before kickoff for Saturday night's football game at Clemson, the University of Virginia informed the media that seven UVa football players would be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

No names were given, but the release indicated that a full-time coach had tested positive for the coronavirus and would not be on the sidelines. The seven student-athletes and assistant coach were in isolation for the Cavaliers' meeting with No. 1-ranked Clemson.

Virginia had played its first game and had gone through preseason practice without any reported COVID-19 issues.

The individuals who tested positive will self-isolate for at least 10 days and be medically evaluated before they will cleared to participate in sports activity.

