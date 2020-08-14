UVa modelers forecast COVID-19 cases to peak end of September at more than double the current weekly rate

The New River Valley has reported two educational outbreaks, but no details are available as to when and where these occurred, or if they are ongoing. An outbreak is not considered over until two 14-day incubation periods have passed without any new cases.

The health department claims state code prohibits it from releasing information about outbreaks and reports cumulative totals only by health districts and not by localities.

With school openings, weather and other changes arriving with the fall season, the UVa modelers also looked at what would occur if the rate of transmission increased by 10% and 20%. At 10%, cases would peak at 18,000 a week Oct. 11, and with 20%, they’d rise to 23,000 a week by Oct. 18.

As has been the trend, the spread of the infections will differ across regions of the state. The report said the Northern and Eastern regions appear to have neared or passed their peak, while the Southwest region has yet to reach its peak.

At the disease's current pace, the Roanoke metro area is expected to peak at the end of September with about 650 new cases a week and to hold that pace until mid-October.

The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area shows a later peak of mid-October with about 415 weekly cases.