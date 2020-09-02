Va. 116 detour in Franklin County will remain in place through holiday weekend

A section of Virginia 116 in Franklin County that has been under repair since a spring mudslide hit will remain closed through Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia Department of Transportation had hoped the project would be wrapped in time for the busy holiday, but recent bouts of rain have delayed final paving and guardrail work.

The new target reopening date, weather permitting, is now mid- to late September.

The heavy rains that struck in May washed out a chunk of the highway just south of the boundary line with Roanoke County.

Both lanes of the road spanning a stretch of about 258 feet have been closed while a collapsed slope was stabilized and the roadbed itself rebuilt.

The existing detours will remain in place until the project is complete.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.