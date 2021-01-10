 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vacant warehouse burns early Sunday
0 comments

Vacant warehouse burns early Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
011121warehousefire

Roanoke firefighters responded to an early Sunday fire at an abandoned warehouse along Norfolk Avenue.

 Courtesy Roaonke Fire-EMS

Roanoke Fire-EMS early Sunday were called to a fire at an abandoned warehouse in the 700 block of Norfolk Avenue Southwest.

The department reported on its social media accounts that the call came in at 3:16 a.m., and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the structure. It was brought under control in about an hour.

The cause in under investigation.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert