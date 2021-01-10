Vacant warehouse burns early Sunday

Roanoke Fire-EMS early Sunday were called to a fire at an abandoned warehouse in the 700 block of Norfolk Avenue Southwest.
The department reported on its social media accounts that the call came in at 3:16 a.m., and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the structure. It was brought under control in about an hour.
The cause in under investigation.
Luanne Rife
Luanne Rife writes about the businesses, policies, discoveries and inventions that affect the health of people living in southwestern Virginia.
