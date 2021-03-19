Vaccination of 65 and older is winding down in Roanoke region

While demand still outpaces supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, there are signs that within weeks it will become easier for everyone to get an appointment in the Roanoke region.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Friday that she expects soon to open up vaccinations to more essential workers and then to everyone, as they have reached nearly all of the elderly, most vulnerable residents.
“If someone 65 and plus is on the list and they have not heard from us, they should first check their email for spam, and they should pick up their phone,” Morrow said. “At this point, we should have been able to reach every person who is 65 or older.”
She said they have called 2,000 older people who wanted to be reached by phone, but are still running into problems with people not answering.
She expects a local call center to open next week for older residents who are struggling to get an appointment. She will have the details Tuesday.
This week, the health department began to provide a way for older folks on the email invitation list to reply if they were unable to schedule an appointment.
“We have tried to have different safety nets,” she said. “It remains a priority for us to make sure all of our 65-plus get the vaccine.”
Morrow said it is taking longer once the email invitations go out for all the clinic appointment slots to fill — a good indication that they are working through the Phase 1b list, which includes adults with medical conditions that place them at risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
About 26,000 people on the preregistration list are eligible under Phase 1a or 1b. That figure includes the more than 4,000 who were vaccinated during this week’s clinics or at a pharmacy and those who are already scheduled for next week’s clinics.
She expects that once large supplies of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine begin to arrive the week of March 29, health officials will soon begin to invite those in Phase 1c, and within a week or so open it up to the general public.
The health department continues to run large clinics Tuesday through Thursday, and Carilion Clinic will run the large J&J clinics.
However, the numbers of vaccinators and doses are also increasing. The federal pharmacy partners that had been concentrating on the 65-plus population began this week to vaccinate others in Phase 1b.
Also, doses are going to more pharmacies, clinics and private providers to take care of their patients.
Morrow said while demand still outpaces supply, she is hopeful that will no longer be the case in the first weeks in April for those in Phase 1a and 1b.