Vaccination of 65 and older is winding down in Roanoke region

While demand still outpaces supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, there are signs that within weeks it will become easier for everyone to get an appointment in the Roanoke region.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Friday that she expects soon to open up vaccinations to more essential workers and then to everyone, as they have reached nearly all of the elderly, most vulnerable residents.

“If someone 65 and plus is on the list and they have not heard from us, they should first check their email for spam, and they should pick up their phone,” Morrow said. “At this point, we should have been able to reach every person who is 65 or older.”

She said they have called 2,000 older people who wanted to be reached by phone, but are still running into problems with people not answering.

She expects a local call center to open next week for older residents who are struggling to get an appointment. She will have the details Tuesday.

This week, the health department began to provide a way for older folks on the email invitation list to reply if they were unable to schedule an appointment.