Vaccination of essential workers to begin Monday in Roanoke and New River valleys

Starting Monday, thousands of essential workers living in the Roanoke and New River Valleys will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but health officials say it will still take many weeks to reach them all.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, is concerned that demand and expectations are greater than supplies and logistics.
“It’s going to take time, flexibility and patience. It’s incredibly exciting that we are in a position of being able to expand. But it is not realistic for people in Phase 1b to think that they will be vaccinated overnight or even in the next week,” Morrow said in an phone interview Sunday. “It’s going to take several weeks for us to get through this.”
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director the New River Valley Health District, asked for patience during a press briefing on Sunday. She said the district places an order each week for vaccines but is not guaranteed it will get all of the doses it wants.
Until now, the local districts have been in Phase 1a. Two major pharmacies under federal contracts are delivering shots to long-term care residents and staff; hospital systems are taking care of their staffs, and health departments have been getting doses to paramedics, EMTs and front-line health care workers who are not affiliated with hospital systems.
Phase 1b opens eligibility to anyone 75 or older, and essential workers in this order: police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; daycare and preK-12 teachers; food and agriculture; manufacturing, grocery store, public transits, mail carriers and officials needed to maintain the continuity of government.
Both Bissell and Morrow said the best way for workers to get on the list for a clinic is through their employers.
In the NRV, employers should contact the business continuity team by emailing abriggs@nrvrc.org or call 540-427-7341. Individuals can preregister through the district’s website NRVRoadToWellness.com
In the Roanoke and Alleghany districts, businesses can find instructions for getting their workplace enrolled and individuals can also preregister on the districts' website.
Morrow said individuals might be better severed through doctors and pharmacies. She said they are working with Carilion Clinic, LewisGale and other health providers who plan to reach out to eligible patients when doses are available, and that the districts will have contracts with pharmacies to offer it that way as well.
How quickly people can get the vaccine depends on how many doses come into the districts.
The vaccines are allocated by the federal government to the states. The Virginia Department of Health has been receiving about 100,000 doses each week, which it then ships to health systems and health districts.
The health districts place a weekly order but are not guaranteed to receive that amount.
Morrow said it can get complicated in trying to use all of the doses quickly while waiting on the next shipments not knowing whether they will arrive in time for scheduled clinics.
“What I like to do is under promise and over deliver because the last thing we want is to have expectations that we can’t meet and cause distrust among the people and undermine uptake of the vaccine,” she said. “That’s why this is a challenge. We have to communicate there will be hiccups.”
Bissell acknowledged the pace has been frustrating for some people.
“I know people are anxious and everybody seems to think they have an exception that puts them higher on the list,” she said. “We want to take care of people who are at the highest risk for COVID, but we also have to take care of the critical infrastructure.”
Expansion of the vaccine campaign comes during the greatest surge of cases since the pandemic began. Sunday marked the fifth consecutive day in which newly reported cases topped 5,000, and a day in which 3,060 Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, with 553 in intensive care units and 348 on ventilators.
Bissell reminded people to continue staying home and wearing masks and keeping distances if in public.
“We are kind of in this home stretch right now. We need to ask people to just hang in there until we get this vaccine out and get a significant number of the population vaccinated so we can decrease the amount of circulating virus,” she said. “That’s how we are going to end this pandemic.”