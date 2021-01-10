Vaccination of essential workers to begin Monday in Roanoke and New River valleys

The vaccines are allocated by the federal government to the states. The Virginia Department of Health has been receiving about 100,000 doses each week, which it then ships to health systems and health districts.

The health districts place a weekly order but are not guaranteed to receive that amount.

Morrow said it can get complicated in trying to use all of the doses quickly while waiting on the next shipments not knowing whether they will arrive in time for scheduled clinics.

“What I like to do is under promise and over deliver because the last thing we want is to have expectations that we can’t meet and cause distrust among the people and undermine uptake of the vaccine,” she said. “That’s why this is a challenge. We have to communicate there will be hiccups.”

Bissell acknowledged the pace has been frustrating for some people.

“I know people are anxious and everybody seems to think they have an exception that puts them higher on the list,” she said. “We want to take care of people who are at the highest risk for COVID, but we also have to take care of the critical infrastructure.”