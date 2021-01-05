Vaccinations on pace to reach all local health care workers as soon as next week

Virginia has 282,500 eligible health care workers and 158,000 long-term care residents and staff in the first phase.

Christy Gray, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s immunization division, indicated last week during a media briefing that the state would not move into the next phase until all in the first phase are reached.

So, for example, if the Roanoke and Alleghany districts were to finish ahead of other parts of the state, doses and people to administer them might be shifted to a region that has fallen behind.

Morrow said Carilion and LewisGale, which received the Pfizer vaccines three weeks ago, have received second doses that should be given 21 days after the first doses.

The health districts have received Moderna’s vaccine. The doses are given 28 days apart.

She did not have information on how many residents of long-term care have received initial doses, as that vaccination campaign is being done by CVS and Walgreens under federal contracts and is not overseen by the local health districts.

As of Tuesday, the state is reporting on its online dashboard that it has distributed 481,550 doses, including 30,475 the previous day. But only 104,083, or fewer than a quarter of the doses, had been administered.