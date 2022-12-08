Valley Metro bus drivers picket new Roanoke station over pay

Employees of the Valley Metro bus system have established a picket line outside the city's new transit station to highlight what they say is management's stalling of contract talks over the size of their next raise, among other issues.

A six-month contract extension is weeks from expiring without any bargaining having occurred and no bargaining dates on the schedule.

J.J. Richards, executive board member of Local 1493 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said at the picket line Thursday that the union gave Valley Metro multiple opportunities to agree to a next bargaining date before picketing began about a week ago. Valley Metro is owned by the city of Roanoke and receives funding from the city, Vinton and Salem and other sources. Management is provided by First Transit of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The last time the two sides bargained was in late June and, a short time later, the previous contract expired and was extended to Jan. 1.

"Our drivers are angry. We're mad," Richards, also a driver, said. The bus service, which has about 60 union-represented workers, is operating with 25 fewer drivers than needed. The situation requires employees to work frequent overtime shifts to keep the buses running, he said, adding that 16-hour days are common. But hiring new drivers with starting pay at $14.96 has proved difficult, Richards said.

Valley Metro spends heavily on overtime because it doubles the pay rate, yet it has been unwilling to raise wages to create a more attractive place to work and attract new personnel, the union leader said.

Kevin Price, general manager of Valley Metro, declined to comment during a phone interview. In an emailed statement, Price called the workers "essential contributors" to the area's quality of life.

“Valley Metro is committed and ready to sit down with our union co-workers in order to negotiate a labor contract which reflects the value all transit staff members bring to the Valley Metro organization and the community at large, while being fiscally responsible to Valley Metro’s stakeholders,” Price's email said.

Valley Metro moved into its new bus station, which cost $17 million and is nearing completion, in mid-November. Now, on the adjacent sidewalk across Salem Avenue small groups of employees who are on break or off duty wave signs and chant. The messaging Thursday included "We want a fair living wage. Get back to the table."

The holder of that sign declined to give their name while commenting on the issue, citing what that person said are Valley Metro-imposed restrictions on media interviews. According to the individual, the protest is working. "Management hates it," they said, explaining that the company presented several possible bargaining dates soon after the picket began. "That's still just dates. They haven't actually sat down."

The union is asking for pay increases of 15% in each of the next two years and 10% in the third year, according to Richards. The union, which hopes to ratify a three-year contract, represents 48 drivers, seven mechanics and four or five cleaning personnel at Valley Metro, according to Richards.

Valley Metro didn't formally counter yet, Richards said.

Richard said he would like to see the contract drafted, put to a vote and approved by the end of the current extension on Jan. 1. But he called that unlikely.

Lynchburg's bus service, where First Transit also manages operations and ATU 1493 represents workers, went through the re-contracting process quickly earlier this year – wrapping up negotiations in two days and doing so before the previous contract expired, Richards said. The new contract raised starting pay 15% from $15.77 to $18.14. Hiring increased afterwards and closed that agency's smaller driver shortage, Richards said. Employees are in line for raises of 4% in each of the next two years.