Following the official opening of Valley Metro’s Third Street Station in June, there was confusion over the second building on the downtown Roanoke site, which appeared to be unused.

The building, which had been referred to in plans and construction documents for the station as the Greyhound Building — but is now called Building #2 — was intended to contain a waiting room for Greyhound bus passengers and be leased to Greyhound as a ticketing station like its counterpart at the Campbell Court station.

However, general manager of Valley Metro and the Greater Roanoke Transit Company, Kevin Price, said that due to Greyhound’s hesitancy to lease the building, Valley Metro decided to instead use it to expand the Third Street Station’s services.

“We couldn’t wait, so we decided to go ahead and do some things we always wanted to do and make it more convenient for folks that need the extra service,” Price said. “Right now there are customers who have to come here [the Valley Metro administrative building] to do certain things, they will be able to do them in that building.”

Price said that Building #2 will become a customer service station, which will provide Valley Metro customers to purchase S.T.A.R. [Specialized Transit Arranged Rides] passes, create discount ids for people who qualify for discounted fare, and speak with a customer service provider for any questions that fall beyond the scope of the main station’s information officers.

“We’re trying to get it open, and I think we’ve done a good job,” Price said. “This has been a long process, and we’ve made a point to develop something right the first time, so we’re going to take our time to put our ducks in a row and do this part of the facility right the first time too.”

Price said that the customer service station’s plan call for it to be open by the fall, but it could be by later this summer. He stated that because the decision was made late in planning, the phased development of the station meant the construction company was occupying the space until the official Third Street Station opening, so Valley Metro could not have Building #2 ready then.

Greyhound buses continue to use the lanes of the Third Street Station, and Price said that while no agreement has been finalized, Greyhound will keep the station as a bus stop only. He said that Building #2’s waiting room for Greyhound passengers will still be a functionality of the station.

“They have permission to come onto the property, we’re just waiting for checking boxes and bureaucracy there,” Price said. “We’ll do some negotiating and see what their needs are and what ours are, but our main objective was to get the center open and get it in use and convenient and working properly.”

Price said that Building #2 will also be used for public input sessions in the event that there is a public hearing related to transit services or for Valley Metro plans. He also said that the price tag for the station will not be impacted at all by the change in plans.

While working with the city of Roanoke on the creation of the $17.3 million Third Street Station, Valley Metro obtained funding from state and federal organizations. Jennifer DeBruhl, Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Transit, which provided some funding for the station, said that so long as the Building #2 is used to facilitate public transportation, there would not be a with a potential situation with some funding being at risk to be returned.

“Greyhound was envisioned to be a user of this facility, but they’re not the only user of the facility,” DeBruhl said. “What is required for the use of funds is that the facility is used for multi-modal transportation. And you have the Smart Way bus, you’re adjacent to the Amtrak station, you’ve got Valley Metro, it is a true multi-modal facility.”

Debruhl said that she was not worried in the slightest about Valley Metro fulfilling the funding obligations.

Price expressed his belief that Building #2 was going to provide more value with the customer service station than it would have if used as intended, saying: “At the end of the day it’s going to be a service that I think the passengers are going to enjoy.”