Valley Metro not in position to eliminate fares like Blacksburg Transit

The news that Blacksburg is ending collection of bus fares is sure to touch off discussion into whether Valley Metro in the Roanoke Valley also will become free.

Blacksburg Town Council earlier this month approved a permanently lifting of fares after they began being waived during the pandemic.

Valley Metro officials have not discussed making the service free, nor is the system financially capable without significant new funding or budget cuts, officials said.

For the time being, the basic fare of $1.75 and discount fare of 85 cents are expected to stay in place.

Blacksburg Transit and Roanoke’s Valley Metro are both municipal bus systems serving distinct communities with vital fixed-route transportation and related services. But the presence of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg creates a significant financing distinction that explains why BT can become a free bus service and Valley Metro is not presently in a position to do so.

The Blacksburg bus system, BT, receives substantial university funding to carry students without charging them. It depends on fare revenue for only about 1% of its roughly $20 million budget, according to online records. Valley Metro does not serve or have the support of a major university and significantly depends on fare revenue to pay system expense.

The fare money that Valley Metro is scheduled to collect this fiscal year will total $1.1 million or about 9% of the $12.1 million budget. Only by Valley Metro finding a like sum from some other source, or by Valley Metro cutting its budget by more than $1 million, could Valley Metro go fare free.

“Any reduction in these fares would have to be offset by either reduction in expenditures, securing grants or additional subsidy by city taxpayers,” according to an email from City Manager Bob Cowell.

Cowell added that transit experts have warned that fare elimination strategies can have a downside and “might actually limit the ability to address what matters most to transit users – better facilities/buses, shorter wait times, extended hours, etc.”

The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group supports Valley Metro going fare-free in concept, but places a higher priority on the system expanding hours of service and bus frequency, co-founder Laura Hartman said.

Noting that Valley Metro would need about $1 million to go fare free, she said, “we think it’s a difficult ask for this particular system. If we had that amount of money to work with, we’d like to see that go toward improved service first.”

J.J. Richards, executive board member of Local 1493 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents Valley Metro drivers and mechanics, said going fare-free would speed boarding and eliminate a basis for disagreements between drivers and riders.

“Pick somebody up, they just get on the bus,” he said. Richards added that he had not polled the membership and did not have an official position.

The American Public Transportation Association said its informal count shows that about 30 bus systems do not collect fares.