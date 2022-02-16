Valley Metro to begin service from temporary configuration on Feb. 28

Valley Metro will begin operations on Feb. 28 at Third Street Station in a temporary configuration, vacating Campbell Court, according to a city news release.

The temporary configuration consists of three office trailers and a two-lane transit bus service design. The temporary setup - being used until a new bus station is built at the new location - will be in place for an expected six to eight months, according to the release.

In addition to the service move, Valley Metro will be offering fare free transit service for two weeks starting on Feb. 28, according to the release, in an effort to give passengers the opportunity to experience the new service configuration without the burden of having to pay the fare.

Valley Metro has been operating transit service out of Campbell Court since 1987.

"This change is a true milestone, there will be a period of nostalgia and adjustment to the new experience," reads a sentence in the release.

For more, go to www.valleymetro.com.