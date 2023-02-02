Valley Metro and its drivers, mechanics and operations personnel will receive a 23% raise during the next three years after concluding contract talks during which workers picketed at Roanoke’s new bus station.

The wins include pay bumps of 15% immediately and 4% in each of the next two years and increases in the uniform allowance, years-of-service bonus and short-term disability benefit, said J.J. Richards, executive board member of Local 1493 of the Amalgamated Transit Union.

“We were behind, we’ve earned this,” Richards said Thursday.

Union members voted Sunday to approve the proposed agreement and it took effect Monday, Richards said. He said the vote was 27-1 for the new contract and that 28 of 35 union members voted. The contract covers about 60 people, he said.

The raise is retroactive to July 1, Richards said.

Among the other highlights, the starting wage rose from $14.96 to $18.15 and will reach $19.62 by the last contract year, Richards said.

Higher pay is expected to help the bus service fill a 25-driver shortage.

Contract talks began in June, a short time before the prior contract expired and was placed on extension. Richards said in December that the two sides had not talked further, despite a union desire to do so.

Picketers stood across the street from the Third Street Station, which had just opened the month before.

Valley Metro is sponsored by the city of Roanoke and primarily funded by the city, Salem and Vinton, on whose streets the buses circulate.