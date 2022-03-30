Valley View Hampton Inn sustains smoke damage from fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded to a fire at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Valley View Boulevard Wednesday.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Chief David Hoback said at about 3:30 p.m. that all occupants in the building had been evacuated and nobody was injured.

Department crews conducted thermal imaging in the building Wednesday afternoon to make sure that there were no more "hot spots," Hoback said.

The multi-story building sustained some smoke damage. Crews had to cut holes in the outer walls to allow smoke to move outside.

The fire began on the first floor, and smoke had moved up to the third, fourth and fifth floors "like a chimney," Hoback said.