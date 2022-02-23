 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valley View vaccination center will close March 5 due to slowing vaccine demand

101321-roa-vaccinationcenter-p04

The entrance to a Virginia Department of Health Community Vaccination Center at the former Sears store at Valley View Mall.

 The Roanoke Times, file

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts announced Wednesday the community vaccination center at Valley View Mall will close March 5.

Demand for vaccines has slowly dropped as more and more Virginians become fully vaccinated. The center is now administering fewer than 100 doses per day, compared to the thousands of doses the health department administered each week last winter, communications officer Christie Wills said.

Vaccines will still be available at local health department offices and pharmacies.

“Demand is dropping to the degree that local health departments and pharmacies can meet the demand,” Wills said. “We’re eager to continue vaccinating people and will provide the opportunities that are needed.”

The Valley View vaccination clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 1 through March 5.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

TheraPets of Roanoke Valley will be providing its final pet therapy clinic at the vaccination center 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Trained handlers bring certified dogs to children and adults who may be nervous to get the vaccine. The program began when vaccines were approved for children ages 5-11 and Wills said has been an important addition to the vaccine clinic.

“This site has provided a convenient location for residents across the region to get vaccinated, however we are confident that we are prepared to provide convenient locations for all residents who are seeking a COVID vaccine,” Director Cynthia Morrow said in a news release.

After the Valley View Mall location closes, people can find vaccine doses at their local health department by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA or 540-613-6597. Health district offices will have all three vaccine types available. Hours vary by location.

The Valley View Vaccination Center provided almost 30,000 free doses of the vaccine to the community. In Virginia, more than 90% of adults have received at least one dose and more than 80% are fully vaccinated.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

