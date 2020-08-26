 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van runs off road, overturns, resulting in 1 death in Giles County
0 comments

Van runs off road, overturns, resulting in 1 death in Giles County

Only $5 for 5 months

A Hampton Roads man has died as a result of a traffic wreck in Giles County, Virginia State Police said.

Russell M. Schucker, 68, of Chespeake was driving a 2003 Ford Econoline van that ran off the right side of Virginia 635, struck an embankment and overturned Monday at 6:51 p.m., police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release. The incident occurred two miles north of Virginia 628.

Schucker died at a local hospital of injuries suffered in the crash, the release said.

A passenger, Suzanne M. Schucker, 67, of Chesapeake, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the release said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: First day of school for Roanoke County students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert