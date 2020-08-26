Van runs off road, overturns, resulting in 1 death in Giles County

A Hampton Roads man has died as a result of a traffic wreck in Giles County, Virginia State Police said.
Russell M. Schucker, 68, of Chespeake was driving a 2003 Ford Econoline van that ran off the right side of Virginia 635, struck an embankment and overturned Monday at 6:51 p.m., police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release. The incident occurred two miles north of Virginia 628.
Schucker died at a local hospital of injuries suffered in the crash, the release said.
A passenger, Suzanne M. Schucker, 67, of Chesapeake, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the release said.
