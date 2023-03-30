The rezoning application is now in and, after a March 22 community engagement meeting, it's clear there are residents who support turning the abandoned caretaker's cottage in Fishburn Park into the "Fishburn Perk" coffee house.

On Monday, Justin and Keri vanBlaricom submitted the rezoning application that outlines their plan for turning the cottage, known as Blackwell House, into the cafe.

It will now be considered by the Roanoke Planning Commission and then to city council for a final vote. Public hearings will be part of both meetings.

If the city council approves the rezoning, the vanBlaricoms will close on the property. They would get the city property for $10 in exchange for their agreement to pump a substantial amount of their own money into the renovation.

After that, they have 90 days to start the project and another nine months to achieve substantial completion of construction.

The application restricts the property to a narrow list of uses: "office, general or professional; community market; bakery, confectionary or similar food production; retail; club, lodge, civic or social organization; community center; eating ... [or] eating and drinking establishment abutting a residential district; meeting hall; artist studio; community garden and accessory uses not otherwise listed."

The application also includes a number of details discussed at the community meeting the vanBlaricoms organized.

Roughly 40 people attended the meeting at the Fishburn Park upper pavilion, within eyesight of the Blackwell House.

One park neighbor — Sharon Burnham — said she appreciated the chance to ask her questions ahead of a rezoning hearing.

"I'm hearing a lot of care and attention that you are expressing, and that's reassuring, but ... [I] don't really want the ambiance to change," Burnham said.

However, the primary opposition March 22 came from Owen McGuire and Freeda Cathcart — the president and secretary of the Grandin Neighborhood Association, respectively. Their concern is that the property will become a chain restaurant or store.

Most of those in attendance supported the Fishburn Perk project, though. Applause followed one neighbor's exclamation that the neighborhood association is not representative of the entire neighborhood and that many are excited about the vanBlaricoms' plans.

When McGuire questioned the vanBlaricoms' plan to leverage the value of the land around the house for a construction loan, veterinary business owner Carrie Turnbull was one of those to speak up and say it's common practice.

A few attendees asked about parking, worried that insufficient spaces for the business may make cause the park's existing lot to fill up, preventing people from using the park facilities.

The vanBlaricoms plan to add a dedicated parking lot and driveway up to the building. The application submitted Monday shows the addition of between six and nine regular parking spaces and at least one handicapped space.

"We're all for having parking so it doesn't take from the parking in the park, but we're also very cognizant of people's fear over stormwater runoff. ... We're not going to push the boundary of one at the expense of the other without taking that into consideration," Justin vanBlaricom said March 22. "We have gone into this thinking more people are going to have a bigger problem with more parking than they are with less parking, because of stormwater runoff and that sort of thing."

If the vanBlaricoms are unable to use permeable parking surfaces, they plan to offset impermeable surfaces with rain barrels and/or other possibilities, they said. For most of their business, though, the vanBlaricoms said they plan to rely on foot traffic from park goers and neighborhood residents.

"We've got a lot of employees over there at Carilion [Clinic Park View] who are sitting in the office all day. It would be great for them to come over and have some lunch, sit outside, have some coffee, enjoy the park, to go for a walk," Justin vanBlaricom said.

The rezoning application indicates that some of the regular parking spaces will be set aside for food trucks, which the vanBlaricoms hope to allow. The goal, they said, is to showcase other local businesses and provide options above and beyond the snacks and drinks at the cafe. The rezoning application also states "electrical service will be provided to the food truck spaces to minimize the need for noisy generators."

Another part of getting the building ready for business will be bringing it up to health department and ADA standards. The rezoning application states the building renovation will preserve its "exterior appearance as much as possible." Additionally, the vanBlaricoms must apply for funding that, if granted, would be contingent on preserving the building's historic features.

The application mentions adding a roughly 200 square foot accessory building "for storage and to support a future raised-bed community garden nearby" and discusses a porch renovation to add outdoor seating. The vanBlaricoms will also need to add screening, landscaping and buffers typically required of such projects.

Otherwise, the couple plans to leave the land around the building alone, except to remove hazardous dead trees or — if the neighborhood shows interest in doing so — add a community garden.

The contract allows the vanBlaricoms to sell the property in four years, but the use restrictions will stay with the property, the land cannot be subdivided and no other buildings may be added.

"They've put undue restrictions on themselves to try to satisfy the ambiance and desires of the neighborhood," said Crenshaw Reed, who lived in the Grandin Court neighborhood while the vanBlaricoms grew up and has known them since then.