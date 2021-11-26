VCU is asking state to fund a $181 million arts and innovation building

Virginia Commonwealth University wants to build a $181 million arts and innovation building at the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets, but the state has to approve the project first.

Last week, VCU released concept images of the building and hosted members of the House Appropriations Committee to the site, which is at the southeast corner of the intersection, across from the Institute for Contemporary Art. The plot of land is vacant and used to house a gas station.

The concept images show a building that would match the ICA across the street. It's about the same height, and the exterior is a mixture of windows and sleek silver walls. The interior shows a large atrium with a wide staircase. The building's architect is Boston-based William Rawn Associates.

If completed, the building would bring together the university's arts and innovation programs under one roof. It would provide a space for students to collaborate with local companies and organizations.