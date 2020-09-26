VDH reports statewide COVID-19 cases up 975 Saturday

Statewide coronavirus cases increased by 975 from Friday to Saturday, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health. The total number of reported cases is now 145,408.
Hospitalizations rose over the 24-hour period by 57 and 8 additional deaths were reported.
The 7-day positivity rate based on the VDH procedures dropped from 5.1% on Friday to 4.8% on Saturday.
