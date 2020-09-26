 Skip to main content
VDH reports statewide COVID-19 cases up 975 Saturday
VDH reports statewide COVID-19 cases up 975 Saturday

Statewide coronavirus cases increased by 975 from Friday to Saturday, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health. The total number of reported cases is now 145,408.

Hospitalizations rose over the 24-hour period by 57 and 8 additional deaths were reported.

The 7-day positivity rate based on the VDH procedures dropped from 5.1% on Friday to 4.8% on Saturday.

Statewide cases: Up 975 to 145,408

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 57 to 10,863

Statewide deaths: Up 8 to 3,144

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 78

Bath County: 7

Bedford County: Up 14 to 753

Buena Vista: 80*

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 302

Covington: 32

Craig County: 29

Floyd County: Up 2 to 203

Franklin County: Up 2 to 335

Giles County: up 1 to 89

Lexington: Up 4 to 77

Lynchburg: Up 17 to 1,391

Montgomery County: Up 29 to 1,909

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 232

Radford: Up 3 to 737

Roanoke: Up 38 to 1,694

Roanoke County: Up 19 to 861

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 111

Salem: Up 3 to 267

Wythe County: Up 5 to 237

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

