VDH weekend COVID-19 numbers show nearly 200 new cases in Montgomery County

The Virginia Department of Health reports nearly 200 more coronavirus cases in Montgomery County over the past two days.
Statewide, the state data showed cases increasing by 1,199 on Sunday, to 126,926. Hospitalizations were up by 32, to 9,881 cases, and deaths increased by one, to 2,678.
In Montgomery County, VDH reported an increase of 141 cases on Sunday, to 969 cases. Saturday numbers showed an uptick of 52 cases.
Montgomery County, home to Virginia Tech, had a significantly higher increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the VDH database on Saturday and Sunday than other Roanoke-area localities.
Radford’s numbers increased by 29 on Sunday, to 593 cases. Roanoke County cases grew up 32, to 1,267.
The New River Valley has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, which public health officials say they expected as hundreds of college students returned to the region.
Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
Statewide cases: Up 1,199 to 126,926
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 32 to 9,881
Statewide deaths: Up 1 to 2,678
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 2 to 71
Bath County: 4*
Bedford County: Up 8 to 610
Buena Vista: 76
Botetourt County: Up 4 to 260
Covington: Up 1 to 27
Craig County: 22
Floyd County: Up 2 to 156
Franklin County: Up 3 to 243
Giles County: Up 2 to 60
Lexington: 43*
Lynchburg: Up 18 to 1,081
Montgomery County: Up 141 to 969
Pulaski County: Up 1 to 147
Radford: Up 29 to 593
Roanoke: Up 32 to 1,267
Roanoke County: Up 7 to 650
Rockbridge County: 84*
Salem: Up 7 to 225
Wythe County: Up 2 to 191
(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
