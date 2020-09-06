 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VDH weekend COVID-19 numbers show nearly 200 new cases in Montgomery County
0 comments

VDH weekend COVID-19 numbers show nearly 200 new cases in Montgomery County

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
coronavirus.jpg

The Virginia Department of Health reports nearly 200 more coronavirus cases in Montgomery County over the past two days.

Statewide, the state data showed cases increasing by 1,199 on Sunday, to 126,926. Hospitalizations were up by 32, to 9,881 cases, and deaths increased by one, to 2,678.

In Montgomery County, VDH reported an increase of 141 cases on Sunday, to 969 cases. Saturday numbers showed an uptick of 52 cases.

Montgomery County, home to Virginia Tech, had a significantly higher increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the VDH database on Saturday and Sunday than other Roanoke-area localities.

Radford’s numbers increased by 29 on Sunday, to 593 cases. Roanoke County cases grew up 32, to 1,267.

The New River Valley has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, which public health officials say they expected as hundreds of college students returned to the region.

Sunday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,199 to 126,926

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 32 to 9,881

Statewide deaths: Up 1 to 2,678

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 71

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 8 to 610

Buena Vista: 76

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 260

Covington: Up 1 to 27

Craig County: 22

Floyd County: Up 2 to 156

Franklin County: Up 3 to 243

Giles County: Up 2 to 60

Lexington: 43*

Lynchburg: Up 18 to 1,081

Montgomery County: Up 141 to 969

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 147

Radford: Up 29 to 593

Roanoke: Up 32 to 1,267

Roanoke County: Up 7 to 650

Rockbridge County: 84*

Salem: Up 7 to 225

Wythe County: Up 2 to 191

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke, Salem go back to school on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert