VDOT seeks comments on plans for pedestrian bridge at McAfee Knob trailhead

Plans are moving forward to run the Appalachian Trail across a pedestrian bridge, giving hikers a safer route as they begin the popular trek to McAfee Knob.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has created a website with details of the $2.8 million project, including renderings of a 90-foot concrete and steel bridge that would span Virginia 311 in Roanoke County.
Public comments are being taken through Saturday at www.virginiadot.org/TrailBridgeatRoute311.
More than 340 written comments have been received so far, VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said Thursday.
For years, public safety and trail officials have worried about the hazardous road crossing at the McAfee Knob trailhead. Hikers must cross the undivided 311 as it makes a curve with limited visibility and tops Catawba Mountain.
About 9,100 vehicles a day use the highway, mixing with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 pedestrians who visit the knob each year.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and take a year to complete. VDOT says it hopes the project might be finished earlier.
Standing 17.5 feet above the road, the bridge will be 8 feet wide. With input from the National Park Service, it was designed in a way to blend in with the natural surroundings.
Plans call for architectural treatments on the abutments and railings with a tan color coating and patterns to simulate rock. Concrete or metal steps will be used to access the bridge.
No lighting will be installed in an effort to protect the natural viewshed.
VDOT worked on the public safety initiative in partnership with the National Park Service, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Roanoke County and the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.