VDOT seeks comments on plans for pedestrian bridge at McAfee Knob trailhead

Plans are moving forward to run the Appalachian Trail across a pedestrian bridge, giving hikers a safer route as they begin the popular trek to McAfee Knob.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has created a website with details of the $2.8 million project, including renderings of a 90-foot concrete and steel bridge that would span Virginia 311 in Roanoke County.

Public comments are being taken through Saturday at www.virginiadot.org/TrailBridgeatRoute311.

More than 340 written comments have been received so far, VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said Thursday.

For years, public safety and trail officials have worried about the hazardous road crossing at the McAfee Knob trailhead. Hikers must cross the undivided 311 as it makes a curve with limited visibility and tops Catawba Mountain.

About 9,100 vehicles a day use the highway, mixing with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 pedestrians who visit the knob each year.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and take a year to complete. VDOT says it hopes the project might be finished earlier.