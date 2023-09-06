The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing this month for a project to widen 7 miles of Interstate 81 from two lanes to three lanes in both directions between exit 143 in Roanoke County and exit 150 in Botetourt County.

The hearing is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Lord Botetourt High School, located at 1435 Roanoke Road in Daleville. The hearing will be held in an open house format, and VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions, according to VDOT news release.

The widening project includes replacing eight bridges on I-81, installing approximately 8,500 feet of sound barrier along the northbound lanes, and realigning two ramps and removing one ramp at exit 150, according to the release. The project will involve a change and/or break in limited access.

The I-81 widening project between exits 143 and 150 is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion package of focused improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

Comments about the 7-mile project may be submitted at the hearing or until Sept. 29 to Craig Moore, project manager, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA, 24153. Comments can be emailed to I81-Exit143-150@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “I-81 Exits 143 to 150 Widening Public Comment” in the subject heading.

For more information about the project, visit the website at https://www.virginiadot.org/I81exit143to150.