You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Venus Tucker celebrates 106 years and 2,000-plus birthday cards
0 comments

Venus Tucker celebrates 106 years and 2,000-plus birthday cards

Only $5 for 5 months

All her life Venus Tucker has enjoyed traveling, reading, going to church and meeting people.

The longtime Roanoke resident calls it “a blessing from the Lord.”

And now, as she turned 106 on Thursday, she’s being pampered and has become a celebrity who enjoys talking about growing up in the country and the “good life” she’s had.

She has more than 2,000 birthday cards to prove her popularity.

Tucker’s name and face recently has been featured in local and national media — CNN, Good Morning America, the Washington Post and Facebook — since the Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community started soliciting birthday cards for her.

Originally the facility sought 106 cards, one for each year of Tucker’s life, but after that was exceeded, the staff raised the number of cards to 1,006.

Two days before Tucker’s birthday, nearly 1,300 cards from all across the United States plus Costa Rica, in addition to flowers, had arrived at the retirement community where Tucker has lived just over three years.

On Wednesday, she was surprised with a meal of fried chicken and Dr Pepper, her favorites, from a few of her fellow members of the Maple Street Baptist Church.

Tucker is the oldest of the approximately 130 residents at the facility, said Administrator Jackie Holton, who added that two other residents recently became centenarians.

Holton said the staff thought it would be fun to solicit cards since the COVID-19 pandemic limits having a big party for Tucker. They never expected the more than 2,000 cards that filled a wagon the evening before Tucker’s birthday.

“Mrs. Tucker is a joy to everyone who meets her, and we are thankful she lives here,” Holton said.

During a small patio outing with some residents and staff Thursday, Tucker received the cards and a letter from Congress.

Earlier in the week, she read a few cards, saying she was so thankful others were sharing with her. If it weren’t for the pandemic, Tucker said, she would be celebrating her birthday by visiting younger, sicker residents at the senior community in the Gainsboro neighborhood of Roanoke.

She can’t recall having any serious illnesses, only remembering “my mama said I had the pneumonia when I was about 3.”

Wearing a face mask, she admits to missing the closeness of others. She likes to read and follow the news and plans to vote in the November election.

“I’ve had a beautiful life,” Tucker said, crediting it to her faith in God and being obedient.

“I’m just thankful,” the Roanoke, Alabama, native said. “I feel proud, but I don’t feel uppity. I am grateful for all of what people have done for me.”

Tucker moved to Roanoke when her late husband, Wesley, came with the railroad. She was 20 at the time and is now amazed that she’s reached 106.

“I’m old,” she matter-of-factly said during an interview on the patio at Our Lady of the Valley where she uses a wheelchair to maneuver.

Her father was 98 when he died, and she doesn’t know of any other family members to outlive him. Her only surviving sibling, Dorothy Moore, is 96 and lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, and they stay in contact by telephone.

Obedience and respect for others, Tucker suspects, have been the key to her long life. She talks about obeying her parents and other adults as she picked cotton and beans or plowed fields in Alabama.

One of her fondest memories is daily delivering butter and a cooler of milk to elderly neighbors.

“I was little and could barely drag the cooler above the ground.”

But, she recalls, the neighbors were always glad to see her.

She talks about helping others and being faithful to God by praying and serving in the church, especially during the years she worked various jobs, including at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and as an insurance agent before working at the Virginia Employment Commission, where she got to know a lot of people and spoke her mind.

“The Lord’s just been good to me,” Tucker said, adding she’s been fortunate to travel and her favorite place is the Virgin Islands.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19
Local News

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

Inmates housed at the Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began. Four inmates who began showing symptoms more than two weeks ago, and were quarantined at that time, tested positive. They remain in quarantine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert