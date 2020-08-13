Venus Tucker celebrates 106 years and 2,000-plus birthday cards

Tucker moved to Roanoke when her late husband, Wesley, came with the railroad. She was 20 at the time and is now amazed that she’s reached 106.

“I’m old,” she matter-of-factly said during an interview on the patio at Our Lady of the Valley where she uses a wheelchair to maneuver.

Her father was 98 when he died, and she doesn’t know of any other family members to outlive him. Her only surviving sibling, Dorothy Moore, is 96 and lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, and they stay in contact by telephone.

Obedience and respect for others, Tucker suspects, have been the key to her long life. She talks about obeying her parents and other adults as she picked cotton and beans or plowed fields in Alabama.

One of her fondest memories is daily delivering butter and a cooler of milk to elderly neighbors.

“I was little and could barely drag the cooler above the ground.”

But, she recalls, the neighbors were always glad to see her.