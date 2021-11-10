Veteran couple from Franklin County shares message of hope

As United States Army veterans, Mike and Beth Anne Abshire Deems were trained for the missions they would face. The mission of marriage, though, wasn’t a battle they had anticipated.
Both enlisted for the Army in 1998 with the same motive of looking for more opportunities. Mike faced lack of opportunities in West Virginia and while going to community college and working, Beth Anne Deems found herself saying, “There’s gotta be more out there.” Wanting to travel and see the world and knowing she could pursue her education later, she enlisted. Mike Deems served from 1998-2011 and made two trips to Iraq. He was an infantry mortarman. Beth Anne served from 1998-2001 in communications, concluding her service 11 days before 9/11. Their discharges were medically related.
While their Military Entrance Processing Stations were only about 250 miles apart, they met nearly 4,600 miles away in Hawaii in the summer of 2000. They were stationed at different bases and met at a café one weekend at Pearl Harbor. They were married in Hawaii in December of that year. The couple has two sons, Mikey, 13, and Jesse, 19. After times of service in Kentucky and northern Virginia, the family returned to Franklin County, home of Beth Anne’s roots, in 2011. They built a home in Glade Hill in 2015 and have a small farm.
In the midst of being a wife of a soldier and a mother to little boys, Beth Anne Deems was able to take advantage of her educational benefits, earning bachelors and master’s degrees. She has been a high school English teacher for 14 years and is a teacher at Franklin County High School. Mike Deems’ time in the service, especially serving in combat for two, year-long, deployments, took a toll on his physical and mental health, as well as on his marriage and family. During his time of service, he missed all of his oldest son’s birthdays.
Beth Anne said, “All marriages are like a roller coaster, but a military marriage adds a few roadside bombs surprises to the mix. Sometimes the damage done to military marriages seems irreparable.”
In light of deployments and continuous field training exercises, Mike described marriage in the military by saying, “It’s hard. It’s almost like you are never there. When you are back [home], it’s like you have to pick up and start over a little each time.”
Knowing they needed help, the couple applied for the Operation Heal Our Patriots program. The first time they applied they were not accepted, but this year they were. The ministry is a part of Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse (which includes Operation Christmas Child). The Samaritan’s Purse website describes the program by saying, “Operation Heal Our Patriots gives wounded veterans and their spouses the opportunity for spiritual refreshment, physical renewal and marriage enrichment. Couples participate in Biblically based seminars that help strengthen their relationships with God and others and enjoy the beauty of God’s creation with outdoor activities at our Alaskan wilderness lodge. We continue to support these men and women after their initial stay, keeping their spiritual needs and marriages a priority.”
The Deems flew out of Roanoke on Sept. 25 and returned Oct. 2. The couple felt warmly welcomed upon their arrival in Alaska.
"It was almost movie-like, as people of all ages with warm, sincere smiles, hand-held flags and out-stretched hands were waving us down the small, gravel runway leading to the serene camp entrance," Beth Anne Deems wrote in an email exchange. "It was pleasantly obvious that these Patriots were there with a mission of welcoming us 'home,' even if it was for only a week. One of the most intense, yet meaningful weeks we would have ever imagined."
One of the first day’s classes for the week’s nine couples addressed communicating through hurt, a topic which facilitated couples’ desperate needs to heal a multitude of pains. The Deems came away from the week with renewed hope but know there’s still healing to be done.
Beth Anne said the week was amazing. “God worked in so many people and families! We rededicated our lives and marriage to Christ but definitely will need support and prayer. Operation Heal Our Patriots allowed us to disconnect and intently focus on ourselves, our marriage, and most importantly our relationship with God. This was a catalyst which led to restoration and hope in growing together for the next 21 plus years. (This year on Dec. 15 will be 21 years married.)”
Mike described the week by saying, “Operation Heal Our Patriots taught me the importance of communication and how true repentance and forgiveness go hand in hand.”