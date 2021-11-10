Veteran couple shares message of hope

As United States Army veterans, Mike and Beth Anne Abshire Deems were trained for the missions they would face. The mission of marriage, though, wasn’t a battle they had anticipated.

Both enlisted for the Army in 1998 with the same motive of looking for more opportunities. Mike faced lack of opportunities in West Virginia and while going to community college and working, Beth Anne Deems found herself saying, “There’s gotta be more out there.” Wanting to travel and see the world and knowing she could pursue her education later, she enlisted. Mike Deems served from 1998-2011 and made two trips to Iraq. He was an infantry mortarman. Beth Anne served from 1998-2001 in communications, concluding her service 11 days before 9/11. Their discharges were medically related.

While their Military Entrance Processing Stations were only about 250 miles apart, they met nearly 4,600 miles away in Hawaii in the summer of 2000. They were stationed at different bases and met at a café one weekend at Pearl Harbor. They were married in Hawaii in December of that year. The couple has two sons, Mikey, 13, and Jesse, 19. After times of service in Kentucky and northern Virginia, the family returned to Franklin County, home of Beth Anne’s roots, in 2011. They built a home in Glade Hill in 2015 and have a small farm.