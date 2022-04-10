Veterans Affairs recommends closure of Salem hospital, raises questions about logistics

Donated U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Army uniforms hang inside glass cases on the walls of Building 2 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem.

“There is a lot of pride from our folks,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, executive director of the Salem VA health care system, as she walked past and headed down one of the many winding corridors of the 88-year-old building.

The labyrinthine VA campus has been a fixture in Salem and for Southwest Virginia veterans for decades. Thousands receive health care at the facility every year — and some have been coming for decades.

When a recent federal-level recommendation to close the VA Medical Center was released, veterans, employees and community members grew concerned. How could it ever be accomplished?

The Department of Veterans Affairs released a list of recommendations March 14 for modernizing the health care system at its facilities across the country.

Because of decreasing veteran enrollment in the area and the age of the VA hospital in Salem, the department recommended building a new medical center in Roanoke and closing the existing hospital, which employs nearly 1,800.

The new facility would provide inpatient mental health services, outpatient services, a residential rehabilitation treatment program and a community living center.

Inpatient medical and surgical, emergency department and outpatient surgical services that the VA currently provides would be done through a sharing agreement or lease with another provider. If that kind of collaboration proves to be impossible, VA would utilize community providers instead.

Under these recommendations, the VA Medical Center in Salem would close.

“The Salem VAMC has difficulty recruiting and retaining specialty care providers and the current multi-building layout, aging infrastructure, and major architectural engineering challenges on the campus make it impractical and inefficient for continued future capital investments,” the recommendations stated.

The report did not include details about what would happen to the more than 200 acres where the facility is currently located.

Stackhouse said the recommendations released in mid-March are only the start of a very long process.

“The recommendations that went in very likely could not be the recommendations that end up going to Congress, if that happens,” she said. “For us, it’s going to be years before we see any changes and we are not sure what those changes are going to be.”

The MISSION Act, which was signed into law in 2018, requires the VA to study the current and future health care needs of veterans and to assess their facilities once every four years. It also requires the VA secretary to develop recommendations to modernize the department’s medical facilities.

For the past two years, the VA has analyzed data, conducted interviews with leaders at each of its medical centers, hosted listening sessions and consulted with other veteran organizations to develop their recommendations.

Now that the final report has been published, the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, a presidentially appointed body, will conduct public hearings and review the recommendations before submitting its own to President Joe Biden.

The president has until the end of March 2023 to approve or disapprove of the recommendations. After that, recommendations are sent to Congress, which will have 45 days to reject them. If no action is taken, they will be considered approved.

Implementation of the approved recommendations could span decades as congressional funding fluctuates and the details of the plan are implemented.

“The one thing that is not going to change, no matter what the final set of recommendations are a year from now, is that the VA will always have a presence here,” Stackhouse said. “We will always provide care to the veterans in the Roanoke Valley and the rest of Southwest Virginia.”

Old history, new challenges

Roanoke Valley residents lined the streets Oct. 19, 1934, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt rode in a convertible on his way to the brand new VA hospital in Salem.

That afternoon, Roosevelt commissioned the hospital in person. Newspaper clippings and memorabilia from that day hang on the walls inside the front door of Building 2 on the VA campus. Residents recalled the excitement of the day in anniversary articles throughout the years and it has shaped the story of the hospital.

Now more than 80 years later, facility deficiencies are estimated to be more than $290 million. Annual operations and maintenance costs are about $14 million, according to the VA report.

The hospital is in a constant state of renovation as it evolves to keep up with modern health care trends. The facility is currently revamping its emergency room with 5,000 additional square feet of treatment bays and trauma rooms. One inpatient wing is being renovated to create private rooms, instead of the mix of single, double and four-bed patient rooms it was designed with in the 1980s.

About six months ago, the center finished a new dialysis center and plans to build a dental clinic on top of it.

Most of the buildings on campus date to the 1930s and 60% of them are on the National Historic Register. This can make it more expensive and challenging to keep up with the times. For example, the roofs must be outfitted with real slate shingles and copper flashing and nails to secure them.

The facility has an 80-year-old plumbing system. The heat is delivered via steam and the cooling comes from chilled water. In 2017, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the medical center after employees were exposed to mold in Building 75.

The facility completed plumbing repairs, maintenance on the HVAC system and an indoor air quality review to fix the problem.

“Anytime you try to put 2022 health care into a 1934 infrastructure, it can make it a challenge,” Stackhouse said. “We do what we need to do to make sure that we can safely provide that care. And our staff are extremely resilient in adapting to what we need in the short term because they see the benefits.”

The Salem VA Medical Center is not radically different from others across the country. The average age of a VA hospital is 60 years, compared to just eight and a half in the private sector. Many of them were built before women were allowed to serve in the military and at a time when inpatient care was more common than outpatient services.

The Hampton VA Medical Center, which was built in 1940, faces frequent flooding issues. The VA also recommended closing that facility and building two new medical centers in the area. The department said veterans have trouble accessing the Hampton hospital because of heavy traffic on the bridge and tunnels.

Unlike eastern Virginia, where veteran populations are expected to grow in the coming years, the VA believes Southwest Virginia will see a 9.3% decline in enrolled veterans by 2029. Currently, the area has more than 43,000 enrolled.

Unraveling the web

After more than 80 years, the VA medical center has become a city within a city. The sprawling campus is a one-stop shop for a lot of veteran needs with a barber shop, canteen, pharmacy and health services.

Salem city councilman and former mayor Randy Foley said he can’t imagine the VA hospital will ever be closed because of the amount of logistics that would be involved.

“I just don’t see how you can undo it,” Foley said. “I can’t imagine how it could ever be done in our lifetime. There are just so many pieces to it that it’s hard to fathom it being done, frankly.”

The hospital is the largest employer in the city and the size of its property leaves a large footprint. Foley said it would be beneficial for the city if the land were to become available, but he said the city council hasn’t talked about what that might look like in the future.

In Knoxville, Iowa, the VA closed a 160-acre hospital in 2009 after operating there for more than a century. The property was transferred to the city in 2020 and the buildings were demolished with plans to build housing on the site in the next few years.

The VA also closed a 103-acre facility in Brecksville, Ohio, in 2011. Now, Sherwin-Williams plans to build a research campus on the site, according to local news reports.

Foley said more questions arise about whether Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Medical Center would be able to enter a collaboration or handle the influx of new patients. Many medical students in the state also work at the VA during surgical rotations — opportunities that may be lost if the facility reduces its scope.

Carilion Clinic said in a statement that its currently operates a clinical rotation program for Carilion resident physicians and fellows at the VA. Carilion also partners with the VA through the Community Care program, which provides primary, specialty and mental health care for veterans when the facility cannot provide the services due to limited availability of specialists, longer wait times or an extraordinary distance from the veteran’s home.

“It’s too soon to comment on how this report might impact local offerings,” Carilion’s statement read. “In general, we are always looking for opportunities to collaborate to best serve our veterans and our community.”

LewisGale declined to comment for this story.

There may also be a risk of job loss if the medical center were to close. The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents VA staff, called the recommendations “devastating” and would result in the vast privatization of veteran health care.

“If the AIR Commission were to accept what the VA proposed (March 14), large segments of the VA health care system would be shuttered, effectively denying veterans their preferred choice in health care,” the group said in a statement. “Instead, our nation’s heroes would be forced to navigate the patchwork of for-profit, private care, competing with non-veterans for appointments and hospital beds and left to their own devices to find providers with the ability to treat the complex health issues with which many veterans struggle.”

Concerned Veterans for America, a group that promotes veteran access to private health care, issued a statement in support of the recommendations.

“This process is long overdue, and while some may decry some of these recommendations, everyone should keep in mind the end goal: make sure our veterans can get the care they need, when and where they need it,” the statement said. “The current system is outdated and broken. Making improvements does not mean cutting care or resources; rather, it means making sure resources are best serving the veteran.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he does not support privatizing the veterans administration. He said he will look for local veterans’ input on how much of this report should be accepted and on how to maintain the quality of the VA.

“This report was really just the first step in examining how we create a VA that’s going to really work effectively for the 21st century,” Warner said. “None of this is going to happen overnight. At the end of the day, anything that’s going to change has to result in better, quicker and more accessible care for our veterans.”

