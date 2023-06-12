Twelve score and eight years ago the United States Army was born, and Virginians played a significant role in the formation of the country’s oldest branch of the military.

The Association of the United States Army Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter celebrated the June 14, 1775 anniversary of the Continental Army a few days in advance, on Sunday at Vinton’s War Memorial.

Virginia Military Institute’s 15th superintendent, Cedric Wins, was the afternoon event’s keynote speaker.

“Since its inception, Virginia provided two of the first six companies of soldiers on June 14, 1775, the volunteers swore their oath of enlistment, very similar to what some of you will do here today. And then they marched north to join the fight for independence,” Wins said.

The retired Army Major General and 34-year veteran said Virginia still plays a major part in supporting the Army 248 years later.

“This willingness of our fellow Virginians to volunteer for the Army has not been in the years since we continue to have a very strong military presence across our commonwealth, and over two dozen military installations,” Wins said.

He also lauded other military fixtures in the region such as his school, VMI, and Virginia Tech’s Corp of Cadets.

“These historical institutions have sent thousands of soldiers to defend our country in each and every conflict over the last two centuries. More recently, Mary Baldwin’s Virginia Women’s Institute of Leadership has graduated a number of women who have served,” Wins said of the Staunton university.

Wins told those in attendance that serving in the military is an honor only a small percentage of the population has taken on.

“Currently, less than 1% of the adults in the United States serve in the military, and only about 6% in the United States have ever served,” he said. “So we owe so much to these who have served in the Army.

“Because of the selfless service of those in our military, we have the opportunity to take full advantage of the rights and privileges of being Americans that we so often take for granted.”

Wins also praised the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, and said the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter was created to serve those working at the foundry.

“This plant has provided munitions to the army for generations, and it’s kept our army ready each and every time a conflict arose,” he said.

In addition to honoring those who have served, the event also saw the swearing in of recent Salem High School graduate Cooper Purl.

Purl, 17, was sworn in by Wins in front of a crowd of about three dozen veterans and citizens.

He will serve as a combat medic after undergoing boot camp and other training at various Army bases throughout the U.S., beginning next month.

Vinton Mayor Brad Grose said Vinton was honored to hold the event at one of the town’s two war memorials.

“I would like to thank everyone who has served in the military. We certainly depend on our veterans to keep us free … It’s great to celebrate an institution like the U.S. Army that has remained constant, consistent and honorable over the years,” he said.

The Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter serves 49 counties in Southwest Virginia and in West Virginia up to Huntington, according to the group’s literature. Its mission is to provide recreational and educational opportunities to soldiers and their families.

Additional information can be found at www.ausablueridge.org.