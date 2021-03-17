Veterans of all ages now eligible for COVID vaccinations

The Salem VA Health Care System is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans.

The two-shot Moderna series will be given at the Salem VA Medical Center, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at community-based outpatient clinics in Tazewell, Lynchburg, Danville, Wytheville and Staunton.

“The Salem VA Health Care System is excited to be able to open vaccination appointments for all of our enrolled Veteran population,” Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of pharmacy, said in a news release. “Individuals are encouraged to reach out to their primary care teams or call our vaccination hotline between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule their appointments.”

Veterans who received the first of a two-dose vaccination at a community hospital must get their second dose at the same location.

Thompson said veterans who have been fully vaccinated at community hospitals should bring their vaccination card with them to their next VA appointment so their medical records can be updated.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call 540-982-2463 and choose Option 2.

