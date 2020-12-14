 Skip to main content
Victim identified in fatal Franklin County crash
Virginia State Police have released more information on a fatal car crash in Franklin County that occurred Saturday morning. 

At 11:25 a.m., police responded to the crash on U.S. 220, just north of Fork Mountain Road. A 2012 Toyota Camry northbound on U.S. 220 in the left lane crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane, according to a state police news release.

The impact of the crash caused the Camry to run off the left side of the road. It struck a culvert in the median and overturned, according to authorities.

The driver of the Camry, Betty Wade, 74, of Martinsville was transported to the hospital serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, Courtney Wade, 49, was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital where she later died. She also was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the release stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, John Lockett, 54, of Houston, Texas, was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

