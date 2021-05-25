Victim of fatal Roanoke fire identified as teen

Smoke inhalation killed a 17-year-old in a May 13 fire that engulfed neighboring homes in southeast Roanoke, according to a Roanoke Fire-EMS news release.

Responders found the body of Keontae Lewis of Roanoke in one of the houses that caught fire that morning in the 100 block of 10½ Street. The Tuesday morning news release identified him and relayed the medical examiner's finding in his death.

The fire marshal’s office and the Roanoke police have conducted more than 50 interviews and spent about 150 hours investigating and have no reason to believe that the fire was suspicious, the release stated.

Fire-EMS Deputy Chief David Guynn said on May 13 that the victim was likely fleeing the blaze with others inside when he lost his bearings and went deeper into the house.

A neighbor notified other residents in the area to evacuate. Firefighters rescued a cat and administered oxygen at the scene. Animal control officers took the cat to a veterinarian.

Two other houses sustained heat damage in the fire, which displaced 13 people.

