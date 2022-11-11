Vietnam veteran finds way to cope with pain in new program at Salem VA

In the early 1970s, when John Hickman’s service as an Air Force law enforcement specialist took him to Vietnam, he didn’t know what to make of the clouds of orange chemicals being dropped from low-flying U.S. airplanes.

“We had no clue,” Hickman said of what became known as Agent Orange, a toxic herbicide used by the military to defoliate the lush jungle that provided cover for the Viet Cong.

“Stuff would be falling. We would see the stuff being sprayed,” he said. “But we didn’t know it would bother us.”

It was not until 2007, when the former Air Force sergeant began to have trouble keeping his eyelids open — the first in a series of health problems that steadily worsened — that he began to wonder why.

Hickman, now 69 and living in Huddleston, later suffered a massive heart attack and has since been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that causes pain and weakness in the muscles, peripheral neuropathy, or numbness and pain in his lower legs, and double vision, among other things.

“It’s all related to my exposure to Agent Orange,” Hickman said of the pain that torments him daily.

As a soldier and later a tactical officer with the Lynchburg Police Department, where he served on the SWAT team, Hickman had long prided his ability to stay fit by running and lifting weights.

“Not having control of my pain was something that was hard for me to swallow,” he said.

As his condition grew more serious, Hickman seized on an opportunity recommended by his primary physician — a new chronic pain program at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Salem.

PREVAIL is a six-month interdisciplinary program that starts with the veteran meeting with five health care providers: a traditional pain doctor, a psychologist, a pharmacist, a nutritionist and a physical therapist.

Breaking the model of most medical protocols, all of the experts are with the patient in the same room at the same time.

“When I sat down and first talked to them, they knew everything about me,” Hickman said. “They had done a complete study of John Hickman. They had reviewed every inch of my charts, going back to day one.”

Rena “Liz” Courtney, a clinical psychologist who directs the program she created, said the goal is to come up with an individualized approach for each of the nearly 100 participants so far.

“No two patients with pain are the same,” she said. “Out of 99 different patients, I’ve never done the same program treatment course, not once.”

PREVAIL’s biopsychosocial approach emphasizes the interconnection between biological, psychological and socio-environmental factors. In Hickman’s case, the idea was not so much to eliminate the pain, which he now acknowledges can’t be done, as it was to teach him ways to deal with it.

A key application was mindfulness, a therapy that focuses on learning how to become more aware of thoughts and emotions. Part of the goal was to change his thinking about pain, or ANTS, for automatic negative thoughts syndrome.

“I had a negative concept of my pain,” he said. “I just wanted the damn stuff to go away, but it’s not going to do that.” Hickman recalled Courtney telling him: “I’ve got to help you get rid of the ANTS.’ And she did.”

Some of the suggestions were simple: Hickman loved riding his horse, which took his mind off the pain — until it made the pain worse. He learned how to limit his rides to five or 10 minutes. It was just one example of finding diversions to what was always in the background.

“They gave me things to do to sidestep the pain and bring it back to a tolerable level,” he said.

After his initial meeting with the five PREVAIL professionals, Hickman spent five months being coached, either in person or remotely, on his treatment plan. He completed the program in September, but still uses the lessons he learned on a daily basis.

“It’s been incredible hearing the stories from veterans,” Courtney said. “I’ve had people come in wheelchairs who are no longer in wheelchairs.”

Hickman hopes that other veterans will seek out the program.

“The VA has come to my rescue and treated me like royalty. They’ve taken care of all of my problems,” he said. “It was one of the best things that’s happened to me.”