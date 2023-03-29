ROCKY MOUNT — Vietnam era veterans were honored at two ceremonies held in Rocky Mount on Wednesday to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

A ceremony at Rocky Mount's Veterans Memorial Park at noon was attended by more than a dozen veterans who served in the Vietnam War. The group has gathered there every March 29 for the past few years to honor the newly designated National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

President Barack Obama first proclaimed March 29 for the remembrance in 2012. It was that date in 1973 when the last of the U.S. combat troops left Vietnam following the Paris Peace Accords.

President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act in 2017 officially recognizing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It is an honor that is a long time coming for many veterans who returned from Vietnam. Few were thanked for their sacrifice due to strong opposition to the war back at home.

"This era of men and women came home to a country that did not respect or honor them," said Larry Moore, a local veteran and speaker at the ceremony.

While Vietnam veterans faced hardships returning from the war, they were glad to come home. Even if their welcome wasn't as warm as it was for veterans in previous wars.

"We are thankful for how you spared us, how you blessed us," said Ell Manns with the Martinsville-Henry County Honor Guard. He served three tours during the Vietnam War.

The honor guard performed a 21-gun salute and played taps while veterans in attendance stood at attention. A Missing Man Table ceremony was also held to honor prisoners of war and those soldiers still missing in action.

An early morning flag raising ceremony was held at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday attended by several area veterans. Heidi Morris with Carilion Clinic Hospice of Franklin County organized the event as part of the We Honor Veterans program.

"Today, we recognize Vietnam veterans for that service and offer them the hero's welcome they deserve," Morris said during the ceremony. "Each Vietnam veteran here today will be presented with a card expressing our gratitude along with an embroidered star."

Wednesday's program is one of several ways she tries to reach out to local veterans, especially Vietnam veterans who may be less likely to discuss their service due to how they were treated when they returned. This is the third year the flag raising ceremony has been held at the hospital.

Morris also holds meet ups for coffee to connect with veterans. For those veterans in hospice care, they provide a pinning ceremony to honor them in their final days.

"Vietnam veterans, this is your history. This is your pride. Your principles and your commitment. This is your sacrifice. Your honor. And we are humbly grateful," Morris said.