Views of conservative students chilled by policies at Virginia Tech, free-speech group says

A national organization that supports the rights of conservatives to speak out on college campuses is continuing its legal battle against what it calls the “speech police” at Virginia Tech.

Speech First contends that some of Tech’s student conduct rules, ostensibly in place to guard against bias and harassment, actually chill the First Amendment rights of students whose views conflict with the “prevailing campus orthodoxy.”

Two unidentified students represented by the group hold minority and unpopular opinions that include opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, gay marriage and the use of preferred pronouns by members of the transgender community.

The students censor themselves out of fear that someone will consider their speech to be biased and report them to university officials, Speech First says in a lawsuit brought against Tech last year.

In the latest chapter of litigation, the group filed a brief last week that asks the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to issue preliminary injunctions that would bar two of the policies while the lawsuit is pending.

A federal judge in Roanoke declined to grant the injunctions in September, letting stand rules that deal with bias-related incidents, discriminatory harassment and informational activities such as the distribution of flyers on campus.

However, Judge Michael Urbanski agreed with Speech First that a computer policy meant to protect students from intimidation and harassment by their peers is too vague and broad to be enforced.

Following an injunction on that matter, Tech revised the policy in December to remove language dealing with intimidation and harassment by users of the school network, according to spokesman Mark Owczarski.

Tech maintains in court papers that it is committed to a free and open exchange of ideas, noting that it supports more than 750 campus organizations that include Students For Life at Virginia Tech and Students for Concealed Carry on Campus.

Many students profess opinions similar to those of the plaintiffs, without adverse consequences and often with university support, Tech says.

Owczarski said Tech plans to file a response to Speech First’s request to the Fourth Circuit by Feb. 9.

Perhaps the greatest concern voiced by conservative students is the system used at Tech to deal with bias-related incidents. A team that includes members of the dean’s office, the Office of Student Conduct and the Virginia Tech Police Department investigates incidents of reported bias.

A bias incident is defined as an expression “against a person or group because of the person’s or group’s age, color, disability, gender (including pregnancy), gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law.”

Jokes or demeaning language can be reported to the Bias Intervention and Response Team, which Speech First calls “one of the worst bias-response teams in the country.”

In allowing the team to continue its work while he considers the underlying lawsuit, Urbanski wrote in a Sept. 22 opinion that the panel lacks the authority to discipline or otherwise punish students.

Tech has argued that the team often finds complaints made by students to be groundless, ruling that the conduct was protected speech.

Urbanski’s opinion cited several examples: the words “Saudi Arabia” written on a whiteboard outside a student’s dorm room did not constitute bias based on national or ethnic origin; male students “talking crap” about women lacking athletic ability in a snowball fight was not gender discrimination; a joke about Caitlyn Jenner did not rise to gender identity bias.

But the mere presence of the team, which uses terms such as “victim” and “perpetrator” to suggest that a crime has occurred, is enough to chill the free-speech rights of some students, Speech First argues.

“From beginning to end, the BIRT is designed to send a clear message to students: If you engage in a ‘bias incident,’ you are in trouble,” the brief filed last week with the Fourth Circuit states.

The group questions Tech’s assurances that any “restorative” interventions suggested by the team are voluntary.

“These impressionable 18- to 22-year-olds, many living away from their parents for the first time with tens of thousands of dollars in student loans, are unlikely to treat a request from a university authority figure to have an intervention over accusations of ‘bias’ as voluntary,” the brief states.

Court records also point to hostile reactions the students have received since filing the lawsuit, including a public comment from a Tech professor who called them “conservative s—-bags” who are “suing the school because they’re bigots.”

In denying the motion for a preliminary injunction against the bias team, Urbanski wrote that the two students lacked standing to challenge the process because there was no showing that they intended to say anything that would have been prohibited.

The students never said they “wished to tell jokes on the basis of someone’s identity, nor did they declare a desire to urge their religious beliefs, if any, on someone,” Urbanski wrote.

“Rather, they say they want to engage in robust debate with their fellow students about their political views.”

Supporters of the bias team say it is needed to deal with a growing problem at Tech.

During the spring semester of 2017, 29 incidents were reported to the team. The number climbed to 35 reports in the fall of 2017, 37 reports in the spring of 2018 and 52 reports in the fall of 2018.

According to Speech First, however, policies at Virginia Tech and other universities often go too far, even if they do not outright prohibit certain types of speech.

“As Speech First argues, universities may chill First Amendment speech without freezing it completely,” Urbanski wrote.

Policies similar to the ones at Tech have been rescinded or changed after lawsuits were filed against the University of Michigan, the University of Texas, the University of Illinois, Iowa State University and the University of Central Florida, according to Speech First.

In addition to asking the Fourth Circuit to issue a preliminary injunction against Tech’s bias team, the organization is requesting a temporary ban of a student conduct rule that imposes a number of restrictions on the advertising of events, gathering of signatures on petitions and distribution of informational literature on campus.

Tech says it considers campus security and other impacts, such as on traffic, the activity may have. Participation is limited to university-affiliated organizations.

Reservations are filled on a first-come, first-served basis with no consideration given to the proposed activity, Tech says.

Nonetheless, the lawsuit on behalf of the two students argues that they wanted to distribute literature about their conservative beliefs and collect signatures on petitions, but feared they would be punished because they are not part of an official school group.

In denying a preliminary injunction against that policy, Urbanski ruled that the students had failed to show they would succeed on the merits of their lawsuit. More information is needed before there can be a decision about whether the rule is reasonable.

The judge’s ruling marked the first round of ongoing litigation.

“This is a narrow decision based on the record currently before the court and the burden of proof at this preliminary stage of litigation,” he wrote. “The courthouse door remains open to the claims of students who experience cognizable restrictions on their right to free expression.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.