Vigil honors victims of gun violence in Roanoke

There are 17 of them — sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors — so far this year in Roanoke.

They include Brooks A. Mullen, 23, who was shot and killed Jan. 10, her body dumped off Yellow Mountain Road Southeast.

And Tyiray L. Anderson, 33, who was shot and killed Jan. 23 at a convenience store on 8th Street Northwest.

And William A. Dungee Jr., 26, who was shot and killed early in the morning of Feb. 6 and left along Ferncliff Avenue Northwest.

And Arnez A. Kirtley, 21, who was shot and killed Feb. 12 in a home on Jefferson Street Southwest.

And Jonathan Robert Wooddall-Gainey, 31, who was shot and killed March 8 on Panorama Avenue Northwest.

And Ulysses K. Williams, 30, who was shot and killed May 4 and left in the street of Hanover Avenue Northwest.

And Samuel E. Dickerson Jr., 32, who was shot and killed May 29, his body found at the intersection of 13th Street and Baldwin Avenue Northeast.

And Grover W. Edwards, 40, who was shot and killed June 3 off Williamson Road Northwest.

And Berkley C. Bradley, 55, who was shot and killed June 5 during an altercation on Melrose Avenue Northwest.

And Chris L. Graves Jr., 23, who was shot and killed June 9 on Hunt Avenue Northwest.

And Leeann Amber Haun, 37, who was shot and killed July 22 and left lying in Belmont Park in Southeast Roanoke.

And John Q. Harris, 43, who was shot and killed July 30 inside a home on Hershberger Road Northwest.

And Mahdi H. Holland, 25, who was shot and killed Aug. 20 and dropped off at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

And Octavius Z. Cooke, 25, who was shot and killed Aug. 28 in the parking lot of a business on 10th Street Southwest.

And Demarion Sanders, 15, who was shot and killed Sept. 3 outside a home on Palm Avenue Northwest.

And two other victims killed in September and October whose names have not been released yet by police, along with Isiah Robinson, 18, a Patrick Henry High School student who was shot and killed in February at a Blacksburg nightspot.

All of them — and unnamed others who used a firearm to commit suicide or were otherwise traumatized by gun violence — were commemorated Sunday afternoon at a “Roanoke Remembers” ceremony.

Sponsored by the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, the event was held at Patrick Henry High School as a way to comfort those impacted by a growing community crisis.

“It is to acknowledge that this is a Roanoke problem, not a neighborhood problem,” said the Rev. Tim Harvey, a member of the group. “The commission wants very much to re-frame the narrative, because we all live in Roanoke.”

Rita Joyce, the founder of Families Experiencing Deliverance Using Prayer, said some people wrongly assume that those killed in Roanoke were responsible for their fate in some way, such as through criminal activity or questionable decisions.

“These are not just names in the newspaper,” Joyce said of the people who were represented by 18 candles on the stage of the school’s auditorium. “It was a person, a human being.”

“And no one deserves to be shot down,” she said. “No one.”