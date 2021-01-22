Vigils across Virginia call for the death penalty to be abolished

For 20 years, Mary Atwell has been among the Virginians advocating for an end to state executions.
“Twenty years, at least,” said the retired Radford University criminal justice professor and past board member with Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.
In those early days, the outlook for their cause seemed dim in a state that had one of the nation’s highest number of executions. But now?
“Here we are today,” Atwell said. “Where there is a chance that we’re going to abolish capital punishment.
“It would be a good day for Virginia. We would be the first Southern state to officially abolish capital punishment. That would be a nice thing to be proud of, I think.”
Murmurs of “Yes” and “Amen” could be heard from the small group gathered alongside Atwell on the windy banks of the Roanoke River. The midday, socially distanced event was one of five interfaith prayer vigils being led across the state Friday by advocates calling for an end to the use of the death penalty.
Organized by the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, the vigils sought to amplify the movement’s message as two bills that would abolish capital punishment begin working their way through the General Assembly. The legislation has been building momentum, Atwell noted, with Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring both announcing their support for it last week.
To date, only one Republican, Sen. Bill Stanley of Franklin County, has signed on as a patron of the proposals. Stanley, a defense attorney, agreed to serve as chief co-patron of the Senate bill and said he was hopeful that more GOP support would be won.
Other local co-patrons of the bills include Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke; Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg.
Friday’s vigils, also held in Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Alexandria, drew a connection between capital punishment and Virginia’s history of racial injustice. In the modern era, organizers said, Black people have represented about 19% of the state’s population but made up 34% of the people executed.
“In Virginia, we’re seeing that this is inseparable from our history of racial violence and racial injustice,” Atwell said. “That is something that is absolutely important to address at this time.”
Other speakers described the origins of capital punishment as directly linked to the era of Jim Crow and lynchings.
“During the time of Jim Crow segregation, citizens sought to replace lawless mobs with state-sanctioned executions,” said Nancy Morris, a Roanoke pastor. “Yet racism remained at the heart of both.”
The Roanoke vigil, which was attended by about 16 people, included sharing the stories of two men who were lynched in the city. William Lavender was killed in 1892 and Thomas Smith one year later, both slain by frenzied mobs in gruesome ordeals.
As the vigil drew to a close, supporters gathered along the riverbank and released 47 paper boats, each inscribed with the name of a lynching victim in western Virginia.
“Let us speak the names of those who lost their lives,” said Patsy Simmons of Salem. who led the group in a call-and-response litany.
To date, 22 states have ended use of the death penalty and three have a moratorium on it, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Virginia’s last execution occurred in 2017. Two people are currently on death row in the state. Their sentences would be converted to life without parole under the proposed legislation.
The bill introduced in the House of Delegates is awaiting its first committee hearing. The Senate version passed a judiciary committee vote 10-4 this week and advanced to an appropriations panel.
During the judiciary committee hearing, the Virginia State Police Association spoke against the legislation, worried by what it would mean for cases in which an officer was attacked and killed.
Testimony was also submitted, both for and against the bill, by families of slain officers.
Staff writer Amy Friedenberger and the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed information to this report.