Vigils across Virginia call for the death penalty to be abolished

For 20 years, Mary Atwell has been among the Virginians advocating for an end to state executions.

“Twenty years, at least,” said the retired Radford University criminal justice professor and past board member with Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

In those early days, the outlook for their cause seemed dim in a state that had one of the nation’s highest number of executions. But now?

“Here we are today,” Atwell said. “Where there is a chance that we’re going to abolish capital punishment.

“It would be a good day for Virginia. We would be the first Southern state to officially abolish capital punishment. That would be a nice thing to be proud of, I think.”

Murmurs of “Yes” and “Amen” could be heard from the small group gathered alongside Atwell on the windy banks of the Roanoke River. The midday, socially distanced event was one of five interfaith prayer vigils being led across the state Friday by advocates calling for an end to the use of the death penalty.