Vineyards ready as grapevine spreads word about spotted lanternfly

Doug Pfeiffer heard it through the grapevine that spotted lanternfly territory is encroaching toward Southwest Virginia, and he is spreading the word before the pest spreads to this neck of the woods, posing concerns for agriculture.

Pfeiffer, a fruit entomologist and professor at Virginia Tech, has been in bars, at conferences and to vineyards across the Roanoke and New River valleys, educating people about the spotted lanternfly.

“It’s an invasive insect that potentially could be extremely disruptive in residential areas,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s a real nuisance. But economically, especially in vineyards, this is a potentially devastating insect.”

The invasive bug is an experienced hitchhiker, moving toward these parts of Virginia by way of Pennsylvania, originating to America in cargo shipped from Asia, with infestations as near as Rockbridge County, he said. Earlier in August, Bedford County announced the presence of spotted lanternfly within its borders.

“Its two favorite host plants are tree of heaven and grapevines,” Pfeiffer said. “Since we realized that it will be coming, we’ve been doing a lot of extension work, preparing growers for this.”

It only takes a few mature spotted lanternflies, which grow to about an inch, to establish new infestations, he said. They eat by sucking sap from plants, with adult bugs reliant on those trees of heaven, an invasive species in its own right that is a common sight in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and grapevines, a crop worth more than $1.7 billion to Virginia, according to recent economic impact reports.

“And they feed in huge aggregations of hundreds or thousands on a plant,” Pfeiffer said. “Between their physical size and their numbers, they just extract a huge amount of sap from the plant, and that’s the energy the plant needs.”

When spotted lanternflies first invaded vineyards in Pennsylvania starting in 2014, their feeding weakened the plants, reducing winter hardiness and eventually killing entire blocks of vines, he said.

Even spraying to death masses of adult spotted lanternflies eating grapevines is not enough to curb a population once established, because the young bugs feed on more than 70 different forest plants.

“If a vineyard is near some woods and they go spray some [pesticide] and kill thousands of spotted lanternflies, a few days later, there are thousands of spotted lanternflies back,” Pfeiffer said. “There’s a continued reinvasion of the vineyard after a control action is taken.”

Wineries in Botetourt County have discussed how they plan to handle the arrival of spotted lanternflies, said Kevin Vernon, vineyard manager at Stoney Brook Vineyards in Troutville.

“It’s only a matter of time,” Vernon said. “How these things spread, they hatch their eggs or they just attach themselves to somebody’s bumper or underneath their car. Next thing you know, they traveled 60 miles in a day and are going to infest that area.”

Vernon said Stoney Brook Vineyards patrols their 5 acres of grapes every day, looking for signs of spotted lanternflies, their eggs, or any tree of heaven shooting up from the undergrowth, among a host of other pests and problems to peel an eye for. Spotted lanternflies are just another challenge on a long list for viticulture in Virginia, he said.

“The state of Virginia, it’s a very difficult place to grow fruit, just because of the very short, hot, wet, humid summers that we have,” Vernon said. “You’re fighting the molds, the funguses, the mildews… early season, mid-season, late season diseases… early in the spring is climbing cutworms from over winter… Japanese beatles will come through in the summertime…”

His list went on a while longer, but the juice is worth the squeeze, Vernon said. That ongoing battle with the elements is part of learning to live in harmony with mother nature, who at all times commands respect, he said.

“I am very in touch with a lot of Virginia vineyard managers, and we’re all in this together,” Vernon said. “It’s a huge support system, and it’s unlike any other business I’ve been a part of in my life.”

At Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle, the spotted lanternfly has been a topic of discussion for years, said Riley Sobieski, vineyard manager.

“An area like Botetourt County where we are, there are five or six vineyards in the area, and we’re all very spaced out,” Sobieski said. “Until these bugs really find one of these vineyards and find a way to get established, I think we’ve been pretty lucky so far… but I am expecting to start seeing them in the future.”

He said the spotted lanternfly in its egg and nymph stage is susceptible to insecticides, and there are traps for adult bugs. Some farmers have cleared as many trees of heaven from their properties as possible, except for one bait tree used to trap spotted lanternflies that survive pesticides to adulthood, Sobieski said.

“It’s going to be a range of things. Treating different stages of infestation will call for different protocols,” Sobieski said. “I’m not sure that it’ll ever be something that we will totally eradicate. These things just show up in agriculture and you kind of have to pivot.”

Research is ongoing to find new ways of fighting the spotted lanternfly at the Virginia Tech Department of Entomology, said Pfeiffer, the professor.

“Right now, it’s relying heavily on chemical control, the use of insecticides. That will continue for the short-term future,” Pfeiffer said. “We really need to come up with more sustainable and selective control tools. That’s what we’re doing now in our program.”

He said there’s been some progress on that front. For one thing, research has shown that it’s just about as effective to spray for spotted lanternflies only around the edges of a vineyard, as opposed to the entire crop, greatly reducing the overall need for chemical treatments.

“I also have a graduate student working on an entomopathogenic fungus called beauveria,” Pfeiffer said. “That would hopefully control spotted lanternfly as nymphs, applying it to egg nests and the spores causing them to die as they’re hatching.”

Pairing further research on the pest with more outreach efforts, Pfeiffer said people can do their own part to thwart the spreading spotted lanternfly.

“Spotted lanternflies can spread naturally on their own, but they can move hundreds of miles at a time based on assistance by people,” Pfeiffer said. “I would urge people to learn what it looks like. And if you live in or near a quarantined county, develop a habit of checking your vehicle before you leave the county. We really want to avoid or minimize hitchhiking to new places.”

For more information about the spotted lanternfly, go online to www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-spotted-lanternfly.shtml. For expert help or to report a sighting, find a local Virginia Cooperative Extension office online at https://ext.vt.edu/offices.html.