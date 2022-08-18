 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vinton apartment building damaged by predawn fire

  • 0
081922-roa-va-vintonfire-1

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews respond to an apartment fire in Vinton on Thursday, Aug. 18.

 Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department photo

A Vinton apartment was damaged during a Thursday predawn fire, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department reported.

Crews responded to a report about a structure fire in the 100 block of Pine Street at 4:30 a.m.

The first units on scene saw smoke coming out of a second-story window. They brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes, a news release said.

There were three adults in the apartment where the fire originated. All of them are safe and uninjured. The county retracted an earlier statement that the residents had been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire as accidental and the cause as electrical. Damages are estimated at $20,000. 

People are also reading…

No other apartments in the structure were damaged.

The Roanoke Fire and EMS Department also deployed some of its personnel to the scene to assist.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Search continues after Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert