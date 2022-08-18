Vinton apartment building damaged by predawn fire

A Vinton apartment was damaged during a Thursday predawn fire, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department reported.

Crews responded to a report about a structure fire in the 100 block of Pine Street at 4:30 a.m.

The first units on scene saw smoke coming out of a second-story window. They brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes, a news release said.

There were three adults in the apartment where the fire originated. All of them are safe and uninjured. The county retracted an earlier statement that the residents had been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire as accidental and the cause as electrical. Damages are estimated at $20,000.

No other apartments in the structure were damaged.

The Roanoke Fire and EMS Department also deployed some of its personnel to the scene to assist.