Vinton appoints town manager, police chief
Vinton appoints town manager, police chief

Two interim Vinton department heads were promoted to official positions during a town council meeting Tuesday.

Town Manager Pete Peters will shed his interim title Jan. 1, and police Chief Fabricio Drumond was promoted from his interim chief position, effective immediately.

Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters

Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters
Vinton Police Chief Fabricio Drumond

Vinton Police Chief Fabricio Drumond

“The town has been fortunate in recent years to attract really talented people, so we were able to hire from within,” said Mayor Bradley Grose. “We did not necessarily have to do that. We did that because those were the most qualified people.”

Peters became interim town manager in August, after former manager Barry Thompson retired. He has worked for the town since 2015.

“I’d like to thank council for the confidence in appointing me as your new town manager. It’s quite the honor,” Peters said. “I do appreciate that opportunity, and I look forward to accomplishing great things with you and my fellow coworkers.”

Drumond was named interim police chief after former Chief Tom Foster was appointed U.S. Marshal in July.

“I’ve been a part of this department for over a decade, and I have nothing but gratitude and nothing but love for the town of Vinton,” Drumond said. “It is an honor to serve such a highly respected agency, such a magnificent town and residents that believe in our community.”

Also during the council meeting, the recently redesigned town website received a 2020 Pinnacle Award from the National Association of Government Web Professionals.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting is 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The meeting can be watched live on the town's Facebook page.

