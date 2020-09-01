Vinton employees to receive hazard pay and gratitude bonuses

Vinton public safety employees will receive hazard pay from the town’s portion of federal coronavirus aid.
The Vinton Town Council voted Tuesday to grant the additional pay to all full-time sworn employees in the police department. The total will amount to $48,443 from the town’s portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March to help state and local governments pay for COVID-19 related expenses.
The town received $706,693 from the federal legislation.
Full-time uniformed employees will receive $2,000 in hazard pay. Non-sworn, full-time public safety employees will receive $1,500 in hazard pay, according to town documents.
Vinton will also provide gratitude bonuses to all full-time, non-sworn employees. Those funds will come out of its general, utility and stormwater funds. The town will use about $24,000 from its general fund, $15,000 from its utility fund and close to $6,000 from its stormwater fund for the bonuses.
The full-time emergency management coordinator will receive a $1,500 bonus. Full-time public works field employees will receive a $1,000 bonus. All regular full-time employees not receiving hazard pay will receive a $700 bonus. And part-time employees will receive a $250 bonus.
Some employees will also receive an additional 40 hours of leave time.
Vinton officials said the town had to eliminate salary increases from the fiscal year 2021 budget because of COVID-19 revenue projections.The hazard pay and bonuses are to replace those raises and reward employees who took on an increased risk during the pandemic.
“I like to take care of the employees so when this was discussed, I thought how awesome for us to be able to do that for employees,” Councilwoman Sabrina McCarty said. “I’m glad we have this available to reward them for their efforts during this crazy time.”
Payments will be made on Sept. 24, according to the town.
Roanoke County also provided hazard pay and gratitude bonuses to its employees from its pool of federal funding.
Hazard pay totaled $900,000 in the county with each employee receiving between $1,000 and $2,000.
All other county employees who did not receive hazard pay were awarded bonuses, which totaled to more than $550,000. The bonuses will be funded through anticipated year-end savings in the general fund.
