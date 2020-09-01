Vinton employees to receive hazard pay and gratitude bonuses

Vinton officials said the town had to eliminate salary increases from the fiscal year 2021 budget because of COVID-19 revenue projections.The hazard pay and bonuses are to replace those raises and reward employees who took on an increased risk during the pandemic.

“I like to take care of the employees so when this was discussed, I thought how awesome for us to be able to do that for employees,” Councilwoman Sabrina McCarty said. “I’m glad we have this available to reward them for their efforts during this crazy time.”

Payments will be made on Sept. 24, according to the town.

Roanoke County also provided hazard pay and gratitude bonuses to its employees from its pool of federal funding.

Hazard pay totaled $900,000 in the county with each employee receiving between $1,000 and $2,000.

All other county employees who did not receive hazard pay were awarded bonuses, which totaled to more than $550,000. The bonuses will be funded through anticipated year-end savings in the general fund.

