Vinton library to reopen Monday

The Vinton branch library is reopening Monday, joining the already reopened South County, Hollins and Glenvar libraries.

Similar to the other locations, Vinton will be open by reservation for Roanoke County residents, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with visitors not to exceed 25% normal occupancy and a closure for cleaning from 1-2 p.m. daily.

Patrons may make reservations for one hour time slots via the library’s website, roanokecountyva.gov/library, or by calling at 540-857-5043.

Masks will be available for free and are required for anyone over age 3, and will be available for free at the library.

The library will look a bit different and services will be limited.

While in the library patrons may browse the collection, use computer stations, and seek staff help via a barrier or at 6-foot distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Containers will be placed around the library for all items that have been handled but not chosen to take home.

Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces will remain closed.