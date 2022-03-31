Vinton police officers meet the public despite objections to site

The Vinton Police Department’s first ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event of the year filled the dining room at Bojangles on Hardy Road Thursday morning – despite comments made on Facebook indicating a distaste for the restaurant.

The restaurant is owned by Stan Seymour, who is involved in a civil lawsuit with one of his neighbors, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

Some Facebook users responded to the VPD’s invitation to the Bojangles event with comments like, “Boycott Bojangles!” “I support the Blue, but not at Bojangles,” and “Anywhere but Bojangles!”

In 2018, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors granted the wildlife center permission to build a raptor aviary on its grounds. Seymour and other Coleman Road neighbors sued, and Roanoke County Circuit Court ruled in the wildlife center’s favor.

But Seymour hasn’t let up. He said his next court date on the topic is scheduled for the week of April 18 in Virginia Supreme Court.

“That is a tentative date. Who knows what’s going to happen?” Seymour said. “Our issue is not significant compared to some others, so if something else comes up, they’ll kick us back.”

Seymour chose not to respond to anti-Bojangles Facebook comments at Thursday’s meet-and-greet. But he indicated plans to continue to sue.

“Unfortunately, me and my neighbor are financially well off,” Seymour said. “The county picked the wrong people to try to bully.”

Seymour is the owner of six Bojangles restaurants in the Roanoke Valley. He maintains that the wildlife center hasn’t abided by county code.

“They took the family residence and converted it to commercial operation. They have to drive across my neighbor’s property and my property. There’s no road access, so they're bringing 60-plus cars a day across our property. County code does not permit it. But they allowed it. That’s what the supreme court’s about.”

An attempt to contact the Wildlife Center for reaction to Seymour's comments was unsuccessful.

However, a statement on the wildlife center’s website acknowledges the complaints made by Seymour and other neighbors.

“Their aggressive actions suggest they want the center to shut down or forcefully move and have taken the center before Zoning, Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors over the center’s existence,” the website says. “The center’s property was zoned agricultural for decades before it was purchased by the center in 2013, which allows for a veterinary hospital to exist with that zoning.”

Vinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning said ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Bojangles was never meant to be “negative.”

“It’s just supposed to be positive for the community,” Chewning said, “and show our love and support, not only our officers, but for our community and our local businesses.”

Chewning said that when planning the event, she called on local businesses as potential hosts first, including RND Coffee on Washington Avenue.

But she said it was important the police department’s events developed a following, and Bojangles already had regular customers that the police force could count on to show up. Seymour said a group of gentlemen gathers in the restaurant’s dining area every morning to talk about old cars, and the “way things used to be.”

“We just wanted a place where we knew there’d be people,” Chewning said, “and hopefully, when we do these other places, this group will come to those other places.”

Police Chief Fabricio Drumond said his department hopes to host a meet-and-greet each month.

“We’re going to continue on for the summer, and we’ll tackle every business in the town,” Drumond said. “It doesn’t have to be an eatery. If we can get together in a parking lot, we’ll do so. It’s just a matter of who wants to host us and wants to have us.”

Drumond said Bojangles wasn’t chosen for any “specific” reason for the first event.

“There are some folks that feel that this is not the best place to have it. Well, there will be more events to capture that,” the chief said. “If someone has a particular personal issue with a company, then we’ll offer more of those opportunities. It’s really not by design. It’s just a matter of the order that it happened.”