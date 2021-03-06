Vinton to borrow $4.3 million for water, sewer upgrades

Vinton plans to borrow $4.3 million to complete water and sewer upgrades, resulting in modest rate hikes for its more than 5,000 utility customers in eastern Roanoke County.
Two large projects, one each for sewer and water, require $4 million to fund, with a third, smaller project also identified for completion in the near future, after the town council approves measures to borrow the money, said Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters.
For a bit more than $2 million, Vinton is converting its more than 4,500 residential and 525 commercial customers to remote-read water meters.
“That's not only the meter itself in the ground, but in some cases, meter boxes, the antennas — all the infrastructure that would actually collect that data, and then communicate it back to our office,” Peters said. “Then there's some software on the back end.”
Using federal coronavirus relief funding, Vinton was able to upgrade 500 water meters already, Peters said. The meter project has been contracted out and is ready to proceed, one year later than anticipated.
“We were ready to go to construction last spring, and then COVID hit, so we kind of backed off on all capital projects,” Peters said. “So we took a year pause, but we feel comfortable moving ahead again.”
And Vinton is comfortable upgrading more than just its water meters. The 1985-built sewer lift station on Third Street needs upgrades too — almost $2 million worth.
“This lift station is pretty critical, because all of our wastewater flows through that station,” Peters said. “It's showing its age, and we want to make some upgrades there.”
Wastewater flows from homes in and around Vinton to the Third Street lift station, which pumps the waste under Tinker Creek and over to the water treatment plant operated by Western Virginia Water Authority in Roanoke, Peters said.
A third project will spend $370,000 to update the software that coordinates and controls Vinton’s water system, ensuring production from its 10 wells and storage in its seven tanks sufficiently meets demand across 62 miles of water lines.
“That is basically our control unit for all of our wells and storage tanks. It’s kind of the brains, the central control system for all of that,” Peters said. “That is showing its age as well. It's kind of inferior technology.”
A fourth project scheduled for later down the pipeline is opening a new well already waiting to be used in the Meadows Road subdivision, located off Mountain View Road, Peters said.
“That well was actually dug 20 years ago, when that neighborhood was built,” Peters said. “We just never connected it to our infrastructure. It's not active at all, we just need to run the supply lines to it to feed into the system.”
Peters said tests show the well in waiting is a good-quality, high production water source. It is commonplace for water utility providers to dig a new well and leave it until older wells reach the end of their service lives, Peters said.
“If we make that connection, we're going to take out one of our lesser producing wells that's been online for probably 40-plus years,” Peters said. “Sometimes there's nothing wrong with it, it just doesn't produce the quantity that you desire in some cases.”
Connecting the well is tentatively scheduled to happen in the 2024 fiscal year, at an anticipated cost of $350,000, town documents said. Customers will not notice a difference in water quality or pressure whenever it happens, Peters said.
“We service not only the town, but a good piece of eastern Roanoke County, out to the Bedford County line. We have a lot of citizens and businesses relying on us,” Peters said. “This is just to protect and make sure that the system is operating at its fullest and most efficient capacity.”
The first three projects can be finished within one year to 18 months after construction begins, Peters said.
“We intend to move forward as quickly as the money can be issued,” Peters said. “That's a very safe assumption, that we can get those immediate projects done fairly soon.”
Vinton’s water and sewer services generated a small surplus in some recent years, but not enough to pay for all the improvements with cash in-hand. So Vinton will borrow the funds, $4.37 million exactly, paying back the debt over a 10-year period, Peters said.
“We do capital improvement projects by cash each year. We'll tackle $100,000 or $200,000 capital improvement projects annually, just through operations,” Peters said. “But when we have needs in excess of $4 million, it's a little more than we can take on paying cash.”
If possible, the town will look to save money by refinancing some $4.5 million of pre-existing debt by combining it with the $4.3 million of new debt, because interest rates are lower now, Peters said.
"If it's attractive enough, we may refinance some of the other projects that are already on the books," Peters said.
To pay for the anticipated upgrades, the system’s first rate increase since 2016 happened in January 2020, with three more marginal rate increases planned, the last of which occurs in July 2023. After that final rate increase, the heaviest of Vinton's residential water consumers will pay almost $1 more per 1,000 gallons than before.
“They’re very small percentage rate increases for our customers,” Peters said. “That's just to generate the additional debt needed to cover these new infrastructure improvements.”