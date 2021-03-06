Vinton to borrow $4.3 million for water, sewer upgrades

Peters said tests show the well in waiting is a good-quality, high production water source. It is commonplace for water utility providers to dig a new well and leave it until older wells reach the end of their service lives, Peters said.

“If we make that connection, we're going to take out one of our lesser producing wells that's been online for probably 40-plus years,” Peters said. “Sometimes there's nothing wrong with it, it just doesn't produce the quantity that you desire in some cases.”

Connecting the well is tentatively scheduled to happen in the 2024 fiscal year, at an anticipated cost of $350,000, town documents said. Customers will not notice a difference in water quality or pressure whenever it happens, Peters said.

“We service not only the town, but a good piece of eastern Roanoke County, out to the Bedford County line. We have a lot of citizens and businesses relying on us,” Peters said. “This is just to protect and make sure that the system is operating at its fullest and most efficient capacity.”

The first three projects can be finished within one year to 18 months after construction begins, Peters said.