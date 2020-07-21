Vinton Town Council appoints Fabricio Drumond as interim police chief

Fabricio Drumond will take over as interim police chief after the Vinton Town Council unanimously appointed him to the position Tuesday.

Drumond, 38, joined the Vinton Police Department in December 2009 and previously served as the town’s deputy chief of police.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Tom Foster, Vinton’s current police chief, to be U.S. marshal for the Western District of Virginia. Foster, 55, was sworn into his new position Monday.

U.S. marshals provide court and judicial security, transport prisoners, serve legal papers, hunt fugitives, protect witnesses and have additional duties in the areas of asset forfeiture and organized crime enforcement.

Drumond said he was honored and humbled to take over the department after Foster, who councilman Michael Stovall said was the best police chief the town ever had.

“I’m certainly up for the challenge,” Drumond said. “I will do the job the best I can and won’t let anyone down.”