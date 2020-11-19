Vinton town hall upgrades almost complete

With the help of federal funding, renovations to the Vinton Municipal Building will soon be completed.

In March, money was distributed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to governments across the country through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for entities to use covering expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vinton received $1.4 million in CARES Act funding from Roanoke County, and put some of that funding to use improving and modernizing its town hall building at 311 S Pollard St., constructed in 1982.

“We have done a myriad of things with the CARES Act funding,” said Pete Peters, acting town manager.

At the Vinton Municipal Building, $170,000 was spent making building and environmental improvements.

Among the renovations are new surfaces that can be better disinfected, including flooring, office remodeling to better enable social distancing between citizens and among staff, updates to the drive-thru used for making payments, touchless entry at the main doors, touchless faucets, a total remodeling of the town council chambers, including new seating and cleaned ventilation throughout the building, with new and improved air filters, Peters said.